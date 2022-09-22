Virginia Department of Education restricts the rights of trans students in its public schools

The Virginia Department of Education provided new policies that would require students to use programs and facilities that ‘match the sex they were assigned at birth,’ which would affect transgender students from using these facilities freely.

The new policy will go into effect in 30 days, with September 26 making day one. According to the Department of Education guidelines in the document titled 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and respect for All students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools “school should attempt to accommodate students with distinctive needs, including any student with a persistent and sincere belief that his or her gender differs from his or her sex.”

WTOP News reports that Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid said the school system is dedicated “to providing a caring climate and culture where each and every student, staff member, and family is welcomed, respected, valued, and supported, as they experience a deep sense of belonging.”

But how can students will a sense of belonging when they are being attacked based on assigned sex at birth. The new policy does a disservice to transgender students who need to provide a written letter by parent’s attesting to a different gender identity.

Many disagree with Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies because it fails to be inclusive, and protect the needs of students.

However, even with the writing instruction of a parent, the legal name and sex of students can’t be changed with our an official legal document or court order.