LIVE STREAMING
Photo by Eastern Gateway Community College
Eastern Gateway Community College suits the U.S. Department of Education on Friday. Photo: Eastern Gateway Community College

The U.S. Department of Education gets sued over free college program restrictions

Eastern Gateway sued the U.S. Department of Education on Friday, alleging violation of due process and overstepping their legal authority.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Students walking on campus.

ACICS will shut down by 2024

September 12th, 2022
Article
Photo by Gettyimages

Columbia false data

September 12th, 2022
Article
Photo: Princeton University

Princeton Free Tuition

September 12th, 2022
Article
Teaching how to write.

Education in Latin America

September 9th, 2022
Article
On this date we highlight the importance of the profession in seeking the truth and defending freedom of expression.

Journalist's Day

September 8th, 2022
Article
Photo by Cytonn Photography

African-American AP course

September 7th, 2022
Article
The initiative will extend from September 2022 to July 31, 2023.

NASA college grant

September 7th, 2022
Podcast
Alvarado Sisters

The Alvarado sisters

September 7th, 2022
Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
September 12, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Eastern Gateway Community College (EGCC) sued the U.S. Department of Education on Friday, alleging violation of due process and overstepping their legal authority. 

On July 18, 2022 the Division Chief of the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Division sent a cease-and-desist letter to EGCC and to not disburse Pell grant funds to any new students enrolling in the Free College Benefit program, as EGCC statement from July 20,2022 reported.  

EGCC hopes the complaint would provide some form of clarification for how to manage over 30,000 students awaiting answers regarding their collegiate career with EGCC. 

“While we have tried to engage with the agency on their allegations and directive to cease offering the Free College Benefit Program, they have not responded to our questions, have not commented on our proposed modifications, have not released the program review on which their enforcement actions are based, and have not permitted us to take advantage of the administrative appeals process. In order to preserve access to education for our students, we had to take this legal action. We are optimistic that the court will agree that there is a better and more equitable way to address the concerns expressed by ED officials and help us maintain access to higher education for our students,” stated College President Michael Geoghegan in the latest release

Eastern Gateway has operated a free College Benefit program for the past seven years, intended to help students pay for tuition after financial aid has been applied. However, The Education Department argued the program takes advantage of students who receive Pell funding by overcharging tuition fees when compared to students who do not use Pell, according to a letter the department sent Eastern Gateway. 

Although EGCC disagreed with the Education Department’s letter, it suspended new enrollment to the Free College Program in July. 

The lawsuit states 74.5% of the college revenue is derived from Pell grants. 

“In order to preserve access to education for our students, we had to take this legal action,” Geoghegan said. “We are optimistic that the court will agree that there is a better and more equitable way to address the concerns expressed by ED officials and help us maintain access to higher education for our students.”


To read the lawsuit click here.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
xetofap788
September 12th, 2022 - 1:10 pm
I get paid more than 💰$100 to 💰$700 per HOUR for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily 💰$35000 from this...A. without having online working skills .. Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…

COPY AND OPEN NOW………>>> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤.𝐜𝐨𝐦

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link