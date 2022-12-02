Test-Optional Colleges in Pennsylvania (2022-2023)

More higher education institutions are becoming test-optional—which allows applicants to choose whether or not to provide SAT or ACT scores.

Many students rely on standardized testing scores to appear more appealing to higher education institutions during the admission process. In excluding the previously mandatory requirement, colleges and universities alike are providing applicants with a fair shot at admissions.

Here is a list of colleges and universities in Pennsylvania with test-optional admissions for 2023:

Allegheny College Bucknell University Bucks County Community College Bryn Mawr College Carnegie Mellon University Dickinson College Drexel University Duquesne University Franklin & Marshall College Gettysburg College Gannon University Haverford College Lafayette College Lehigh University Marywood University Misericordia University Muhlenberg College Penn State University Saint Francis University Saint Joseph’s University Susquehanna University Swarthmore College Temple University Thomas Jefferson University University of Pennsylvania University of Pittsburgh Villanova University Washington & Jefferson College

For a more comprehensive list click here.



