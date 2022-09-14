LIVE STREAMING
Photo: Yeshiva University
Justice Sonia Sotomayor temporarily blocked the court order that would force Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group. Photo: Yeshiva University

Justice Sotomayor protects Yeshiva University rights against LGBTQ club

Justice Sotomayor protects religious rights in Yeshiva University case vs. LGBTQ activists, blocking lower court ruling forcing school to recognize LGBTQ club.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Photo: U.S. News

U.S. News Changes Policy

September 14th, 2022
Article
Latin America flags.

White House Highlights HSIs

September 13th, 2022
Article
UCB gate.

Latinos at Berkeley

September 13th, 2022
Article
Photo by Eastern Gateway Community College

U.S Dept. of ED sued by EGCC

September 12th, 2022
Article
Students walking on campus.

ACICS will shut down by 2024

September 12th, 2022
Article
Photo by Gettyimages

Columbia's false data

September 12th, 2022
Article
Photo: Princeton University

Princeton Free Tuition

September 12th, 2022
Article
Teaching how to write.

Education in Latin America

September 9th, 2022
Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
September 14, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Late August, Yeshiva University filed an emergency request seeking to block a court order requiring the University to recognize an LGBTQ club, “Pride Alliance.” 

The University filed the emergency request with the Supreme Court after the New York Court of Appeals refused to review the institution’s request. The Washington Journal (WSJ) reports that “New York says Yeshiva doesn’t qualify for a religious exemption. The argument seems to be that because it is incorporated as an educational institution—its motto is Torah Umadda, roughly, Torah plus secular knowledge—it can’t claim to be a religious institution and therefore has no right to an exemption.” 

Yeshiva University said in court papers “As a deeply religious Jewish university, Yeshiva cannot comply with that order because doing so would violate its sincere religious beliefs about how to form its undergraduate students in Torah values.” 

However, students from the institution challenge the university’s stance arguing it violates the law by fostering an environment of discrimination based on sexual orientation. WSJ reports that “Justice Sotomayor was also the one who in 2013 issued a last-minute injunction halting enforcement of the Obama administration’s contraceptive mandate against the Little Sisters of the Poor. Like the Little Sisters, who ultimately prevailed, Yeshiva is being represented by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.” 

Justice Sonia Sotomayor temporarily blocked the court order that would force Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group. Although Yeshiva lost at the lower court, Sotomayor’s ruling preserved its institution’s religious rights. 


 

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
makox84625
September 14th, 2022 - 1:04 pm
I get paid more than 💰$100 to 💰$700 per HOUR for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily 💰$35000 from this...A. without having online working skills .. Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…

COPY AND OPEN NOW………>>> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤.𝐜𝐨𝐦

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link