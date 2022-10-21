$50,000 in scholarship for first-generation Latino students pursuing careers in STEM

Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and The East Los Angeles Community Union (TELACU) Education Foundation announced Wednesday, that $50,000 in scholarship was awarded to 14 first- generation Latino students pursuing degrees in STEM.

“One of our very first corporate partners, SoCalGas has generously invested in the empowerment of our communities' greatest, but most vulnerable, resource—our youth,” said Dr. David C. Lizárraga, chairman and founder of the TELACU Education Foundation in a statement. “The TELACU Education Foundation is tremendously grateful to SoCalGas for investing in the communities it serves with excellence, and for its commitment to developing a workforce reflective of these communities.”

99% of TELACU college students graduate, “often becoming the first in their family to earn a degree.”

“SoCalGas' partnership with TELACU highlights our commitment to create more equitable communities,” said Andy Carrasco, SoCalGas vice president of communications, local government and community affairs. “Access to higher education is a life changing opportunity for students, their families and often, their community, while also helping grow the pipeline for more qualified STEM professionals, which are so desperately needed in our region.”

As part of SoCalGas ASPIRE 2045 sustainability goal to invest up to $50 million to underserved communities over the next five years, contributing $9.6 million in 2021, with $4.8 million to support health and human services.

