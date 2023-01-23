LIVE STREAMING
St. Joseph’s University to merger with Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences

The higher education institution’s merger will bring more than 20 new nursing and health programs

Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
January 23, 2023

Saint Joseph’s University (SJU) announced last week its merger with Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences (PA College)—the merger will add more allied health programs including nursing programs to Saint Joseph’s Hawk Hill and University City locations. 

“We know that programs like those offered at PA College are not only sought after by students, but they also have an exponential value in the communities where those students then go on to live, work and lead,” said Cheryl A. McConnell, PhD, interim president of Saint Joseph’s University in statement. “It has long been our strategy to add nursing to our list of offerings for our students.

This marks another merger for SJU, after merging with the University of the Sciences last year—acquiring dozens of academic programs in health and science, as per a statement issued at the time. 

Referring to SJU and PA College merger, Mary Grace SimCox, EdD, RN, president of PA College said “by becoming part of Saint Joseph’s, we have an extraordinary opportunity to continue PA College’s valued role in the education and professional development of the regional healthcare workforce while expanding the geographic and demographic reach of its critically needed nursing and allied health programs.” 

The closing of the merger is planned for January of 2024. 
 

