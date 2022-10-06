Book analysis: I’m not Broken by Jesse Leon

I never had a prologue feel familiar and distinct from my own. I understand hardship, the lack of U.S educational awareness immigrant families experience, and the uncertainty of making ends-meet. Jesse Leon words haunt me. I never knew anyone that can label themself as ‘poor, sexually abused, drug-addicted’ simultaneously without relinquishing power. Here, he claimed those labels that once haunted him. Visibly accessible to the reader to hold, to safeguard— as the turning of the pages depict the horrors of a life Jesse learned to navigate, endure, and overcome.

“I was angry that we were poor. I was angry that my mom worked so hard and still she didn’t have the luxury of knowing what I knew. I was angry at the injustice of it all,” Jesse expressed towards the end of the Prologue.

I embrace myself knowing sexual abuse will be discuss in this memoir. I wonder if the first chapter will narrate the things Jesse had to endure. I sigh gently, wondering if I’m capable of embracing his painful story. Chapter One, discusses the tumultuous family life he faced while still holding on to the nuances that made them a ‘tight unit.’

Chapter two crushed me. Finding out how a child, Jesse, was violently raped by an older man shattered me. I could feel his innocence fading the more I read. I could sense his fear and confusion and the need to keep that shame to himself. Chapter three was heartbreaking. The psychological and emotional manipulation enforced by the shopkeeper to continue to rape Jesse only account for Jesse’s need to disassociate himself from reality— which didn’t help that he was introduced to weed by this individual.

“I learned to detach myself spiritually and emotionally from my body and my thoughts. I learned how to create a psychological barrier that prevented my feeling pain. The beatings hurt, but the pain was manageable when I shut down. I’d leave my body and imagine myself floating above, watching what was happening as if it were a movie,” mentions Jesse in Chapter three.

Eventually it wasn’t just the shopkeeper abusing Jesse, but other men the shopkeeper would charge as he pimped Jesse over and over again.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) 43% of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and/or assault in their lifetime, and 24.8% sexual violence in their lifetime.

Sexually abused men have to overcome the stigma and stereotypes promoted in different cultures, especially U.S culture where ‘men always want sex.’

Jesse states in his book “I learned that forced sex workers in life threatening situations do not self-identify as victims. We are so traumatized that we eventually believe we are making the only choice we have. In order to achieve a sense of normalcy, we are forced to live in an altered reality.”

Even while trying to be intimate with women, Jesse was still powerless. His needs were never important as others’ desires needed to be met. He complied reluctantly to the many advances and situations that further perpetuated a sense of disgust.

His Amá, as he often called his mother, was a sign of hope, support, and safety. Even during those moments when he felt unprotected and directed his anger towards her, he knew she cared. She was the only person who ever made him feel the power of pure love.

Despite his outburst, Chapter six offers a respite. The truth about Jesse’s abuse is revealed and although it is challenging, he finally gets to experience real stillness— “I pulled out a coloring book and crayons. I lay on the floor, as I had done so many times as a kid, and colored,” Jesse explained. A moment that might seem irrelevant to some, was one of the most powerful signs of resilience. Jesse endured countless years of abuse. He felt hopeless, powerless, and helpless, but even through all these emotions, he fought to survive the unthinkable and unbearable.

Psychiatrist Carl Jung who founded analytical psychology used the coloring of mandalas and drawing as a form of therapy. He stated that “colors are the mother tongue of the subconscious,” and that art therapy would allow individuals to overcome trauma.

The color choices you select express your psyche.

Prior to his trauma, Jesse used to color and draw because life had purpose. It felt safe. It felt familiar. Once the abuse happened ‘dark,’ ‘dirty,’ ‘nasty’ were often words he would use to describe himself or the situations he was facing. This is the absence of color, a determinant of his behavior and radical personality change.

I’m Not Broken is a memoir like no other that depicts child exploitation, child abuse, sexual abuse in the United States and the cultural pressures that contributed to a child’s silence. This memoir found ways to shatter me and even through my discomfort I knew it would never come close to the horrors Jesse endured at the hands of his abusers. The intrusive thoughts of wanting to end his life that eventually led to a life as a sex worker —trying to cope with Amá’s deteriorating health, doing what he could to still survive after being failed by his therapist— a cold, indifferent human being focused on receiving a paycheck than actively helping Jesse and his family heal from the abuse.

I felt a torch burning inches of my heart with every new discovery of terror that invaded my flesh the longer I read. My heart goes out to Jesse, the child who desperately needed to be held and never got to. This memoir was painful, ripping, and raw. It is a testament of perseverance and growth. ‘I’m not Broken’ is the epitome of triumph against trauma and the inspirational transformation of Jesse, a social impact consultant and alum of UC Berkeley and Harvard University.



