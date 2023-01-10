Hillary Clinton joins Columbia University as global affairs professor

Last week, Columbia University announced that former U.S. secretary of state, Hillary Rodham Clinton, will join the ivy league institution as professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) and presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects (CWP).

“I have had the great pleasure of knowing Hillary personally for three decades, since her early days as First Lady of the United States. Her public service has expanded since then, most notably in her remarkably successful tenure as Senator for the State of New York, in her impressive role as secretary of state, and in her two historic and record-breaking presidential campaigns. Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” President Lee C Bollinger wrote in a statement.

[ad]

Focusing on supporting female leaders and engaging women and youth around the globe will be some of the major initiatives she is tasked with.

“I am honored to join Columbia University, and the School of International and Public Affairs and Columbia World Projects,” said Clinton to Columbia News. “Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me. I look forward to contributing to these efforts.”

Clinton is set to start in the 2023-24 school year.