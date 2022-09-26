Gen Z students approach to higher education

A new survey finds that younger generations are less likely to trust higher education institutions. 35% of adult members of Generation Z said they do not trust higher education, while 41% said they trusted colleges and universities, as reported by Inside Higher ED.

Another survey conducted in June shows 67% of most colleges are investing in digital marketing, and nearly 4 in 10 students (37%) said career opportunities are their top priorities, as reported by ICEF Monitor. Many students face a common issue—the availability of financial aid and scholarships within higher education.

“This clearly signals a red flag for higher education," said Rahul Choudaha, author of the report and managing director of higher education research at Morning Consult to Inside Higher ED. “They cannot be resting on their laurels, … but they have to work more purposefully and intentionally to see why there are trust concerns among Gen Z and how they can overcome that.”

Some of the advice for improving trust among Gen Z and higher education institutions consist of providing more data— graduate employment stats, cost, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities, majors and departments. In providing this information, students will be able to better prepare and make an informed decision as to the transparency of the institution.

Also, many fear a lack of community. The survey also revealed that 92% of students found it beneficial to speak to current students at some point in their journey—-while 72% said checking the college’s website was helpful.

Gen Z students’ utilize social media to figure out where they will study with 55% stating in making enrollment decisions after searching on social media.

However, Inside Higher ED explains that “77% of the high schoolers said it was important to have seen, read or heard about a college or university in order to trust it, according to the report.”

