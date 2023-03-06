Florida power shift in Higher Education

The Florida education system is facing many challenges—controversial, as legislation sought to eliminate college majors in gender studies—a transformation meant to reshape Florida’s education system.

The power shift in higher education is palpable, and the fight against “woke indoctrination” has become customary among Republicans.

After Gov. DeSantis won in November, “very few Republicans pushed against his policy proposals, instead crafting and passing bills that align with the governor’s mission to remake education in Florida from kindergarten through college,” reported The Washington Post.

Gov. DeSantis signed the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, became infamously known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which reads: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Although Florida has passed the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act, which prohibits schools and workplaces from insinuating that any individual, race, color, or sex or national origin “bears responsibility for and must feel guilt, anguish or other forms of psychological distress.” One of the many bills threatening diversity and inclusion in higher education.

List of controversial bills affecting education in Florida from kindergarten through higher ed: