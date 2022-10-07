Drexel University’s Kline School of Law introduces B.A. in Law

Drexel University has created a new undergraduate major in law— Bachelor of Arts in Law, making Drexel one of the only four law schools in the U.S to offer the same degree.

According to the press release, the degree “is designed in part for students pursuing careers that do not require a licensed attorney but do require a robust understanding of the law and the complex nature of the regulatory state.”

The degree is intended to be rigorous and prepare students who intend on attending law school.

“Kline is one of just four U.S. law schools to offer an undergraduate degree,” said Daniel Filler, JD, dean of the Kline School of Law. “Students enrolling in the BA in Law will take a demanding but flexible curriculum that combines the study of law with another academic field. Core courses in the Law major will introduce students to legal concepts, doctrines and systems. Consistent with Drexel’s commitment to experiential learning, courses also emphasize the development of skills relevant to co-op, employment, and postgraduate study.”

Undergraduate students studying law have the opportunity of selecting from various minors or even consider taking a secondary major— the minor in Law ‘is designed to provide students with a grounding in American legal systems.’

Current and prospective students may declare a Law major starting in the Fall 2022 term. For more information on the B.A. in Law degree program, click here or email [email protected]