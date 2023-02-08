Biden State of the Union addresses education concerns

President Biden’s State of the Union took place yesterday, as he addressed several of the nation’s pressing issues—making a case for “best-educated workforce” in the world.

He called for free pre-kindergarten for 3 and 4-year olds, stating that “children who go to preschool are nearly 50% more likely to finish high school and go on to earn a 2- or 4-year degree, no matter their background.”

Throughout his speech, President Biden called for:

Teacher pay raise Improve school buildings Expand career training Protections for LGBTQ students—especially transgender students Ban assault weapons Free Pre-K for 3 and 4 year olds

The President also stated “we’re making progress by reducing student debt and increasing Pell Grants for working and middle-class families”—after signing a bill last year to increase Pell Grant by $500 for a maximum value of approximately $7,400 for 2023.

Additionally, President Biden announced a four-part Unity Agenda that will address children’s mental health and expand mental health services.

“The Department of Education (ED) will announce more than $280 million in grants to increase the number of mental health care professionals in high-need districts and strengthen the school-based mental health profession pipeline,” the announcement stated.