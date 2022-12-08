United States has more than 1 million education credentials

According to a recent report by Credential Engine, a nonprofit, there are more than 1 million education credentials in the U.S. consisting of certifications, badges, licenses, and diplomas; 350,412 from post-secondary educational institutions, 13,014 from Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) providers, 656,505 non-academic providers, 56,179 in secondary schools.

Non-Academic providers have the highest credentials with two credential categories—177,292 certificates and 430,272 digital badges, including adding high school equivalency awards and completion certificates.

However, some categories have seen decreases while others have increased. Post-secondary institutions decrease by 9,301 from its 2021 tally.

The report has increased since 2018, when it identified 334,114 credentials and now 1.08 million. Also, MOOCs increased by 3,624, secondary schools’ diplomas and alternative certificates, and high school equivalency diplomas went up by 7,260.

Although the nonprofit provides this information, it is difficult for “students to understand the range of options available and find a quality program that’s likely to give them a return on their investment,” as reported by Higher ED Dive.

“Investing in credential transparency is important to help people understand the various education and training pathways that lead to economic mobility,” Barbara Gellman-Danley, chair of the Credential Engine board, said in a statement to Higher ED Dive.