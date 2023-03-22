A TV special for Latino children to talk openly about their emotional well-being was launched

The exclusive broadcast event, ‘Un cafecito sin nervios, a conversation about how to protect the mental health of our high school students,’ will be broadcast next Sunday, March 26 from 3 p.m. on Vme TV.

Part of the Sound It Out campaign, created by the Ad Council and Pivotal Ventures, with guidance from a panel of leading mental health experts, the program uses the power of music to help parents and caregivers have meaningful conversations with their children about their emotional well-being.

Michael Fernández, VP of Marketing for Vme TV, noted:

Middle school can be a challenging and stressful time for many children. Our program aims to provide valuable information and resources to parents and families, so they can better understand and support their children’s mental health needs.

An unmissable ‘Coffee Break’

The nationally televised special seeks to raise awareness about the current mental health crisis among Latino youth in the United States.

According to CDC data, shared by Vme TV, young adolescents (ages 10-14) are experiencing higher rates of mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression, but many are not getting the help or resources they need.

“The Latino community is significantly more affected due to the misconceptions surrounding mental health,” underlined Vme TV

According to the CDC, young adolescents are experiencing higher rates of mental health problems. Photo: Pixabay.

These will be the community leaders who will be part of the program:

Amy Hinojosa, president and CEO of Mana National, a Latina Organization

Nicolás Peña, Communications and Programs Specialist for the Hispanic Heritage Foundation

Alma Lopez, 2022 American School Counselor Association Counselor of the Year.

“Together, we will help raise awareness about this important topic within the Latino community to help change social norms and encourage people to take a proactive approach to their mental health,” highlighted the TV network.

If you don't have Vme to follow ‘Un Cafecito Sin Nervios,’ you can watch it by clicking here.

The special also includes a welcome message from actor and television presenter Mario López: “As fathers, parents, grandparents, tios, and tias, it’s essential that we take responsibility to see if our children need help, and to make sure that they’re heard. By talking with them about their emotional well-being we can help them better understand and process their emotions when they’re feeling sad, angry, or anxious.”

About Vme TV

It is a premier Spanish-language national television network that provides a quality alternative to Latino families by selecting engaging, empowering, educational, and entertaining programming.

The 24-hour digital broadcast service is dedicated to entertaining, educating and inspiring families in Spanish-language with a contemporary mix of original productions, exclusive premieres, acquisitions and popular public television shows specially tailored for Hispanics.