Gadi Schwartz to host NBC News NOW's first full-length newscast

The Guatemalan hosts his spot on NBC News NOW prime time.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 16, 2023

Last Monday 'Stay Tuned NOW' premiered, a show scheduled to air Monday through Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Schwartz noted:

As someone who was born in Guatemala, and raised in New Mexico, I'm honored to add that additional perspective to our coverage of our communities.

Hosted by Schwartz, who as a Los Angeles-based correspondent for NBC News has covered the immigration drama on the US-Mexico border, as well as disinformation, numerous election cycles and natural disasters, the nationwide show will become one of the few to be hosted by a Latino.

“Schwartz extends NBC News’ mobile-first, Gen Z news brand, Stay Tuned, to streaming with a new primetime program delving into the day’s most talked-about reports and the latest breaking news. Originating from the west coast, Stay Tuned NOW will take a fresh look at the buzzworthy stories happening beyond New York and Washington in Schwartz’s signature energetic style, speaking to viewers as peers,” described NBCNews through a statement.

About the Show

The news network, aware of the significant growth of the Hispanic audience, highlights that the program is an extension of 'Stay Tuned,' a Gen Z news brand focused on mobile devices where Schwartz has co-hosted.

Averaging 38 million monthly episode views and reaching a new generation of news consumers for nearly six years alongside Savannah Sellers, who also hosts Morning News NOW, Schwartz now stands out in prime time.

'Stay Tuned NOW' will examine the 'Future of Everything' with a daily segment covering the advances in technology and science that shape the world, while presenting ‘The Temperature Check,’ a recurring feature on climate change, its impacts and the overall response.

Schwartz, who previously worked as a reporter at television stations in Los Angeles and Albuquerque, New Mexico, said the show will initially focus on Noticias Telemundo reporting, but hopes to eventually present the show in cities across the Southwest.

He is also an NBC News correspondent, routinely appearing across flagship programs NBC Nightly News and TODAY. He also anchored a limited series, The Overview, on Peacock.

“Latinidad is a kaleidoscope of culture and it gives me so much hope that we are finding new ways to reflect that in our programmin,” stressed Schwartz.

