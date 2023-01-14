Shakira and Bizarrap reach a new record on YouTube

Until the morning of Saturday, January 14, about 48 hours after its release, the video by the Colombian singer and the Argentine producer already had 90 million views and was ranked number 1 in music trends on the platform.

“Thanks to the incredible Bizarrap, to Sony Music Latin and to my wonderful team and group of warrior women who walk by my side. This goes to all the women who taught me that when life throws you bitter lemons, there is no other choice but to make lemonade," Shakira wrote on Twitter.

The video "BZRP Music Session #53,” which does not stop accumulating views, especially due to the general curiosity of the public that has taken advantage of the numerous and colorful references that Shakira and Bizarrap make in their song to the infidelity episode of their ex couple, Gerard Piqué, who ended with the divorce of the artist and the footballer, now a businessman, continues to break records and has achieved 6.4 million "likes" and registers nearly 379,000 comments.

24 historical hours

With 63,736,321 views, “BZRP Music Session #53” became the best Latino premiere in YouTube history in just one day, reaching an impressive million reproductions in just 8 minutes.

Shakira's collaboration with the Argentine producer thus surpassed the success of Luis Fonsi, "Despacito" (2017), which reached almost 25 million in about 12 hours.

Hoy tenemos bastantes notificaciones por una mención a CASIO en una canción

Los (relojes y teclados) y las (calculadoras) CASIO son de y para toda la vida #Harder, #Better, #Faster, #Stronger pic.twitter.com/Si8CZfKEe1 — División Educativa (@CASIOedu) January 12, 2023

The social networks explode

In addition to the incredible success of the release on music platforms, social networks such as Instagram and Twitter have had historical trends around this song, positioning even popular brands such as Casio, Twingo (Renault vehicle), Rolex, and Ferrari, which have known how to use with good humor the references made in the lyrics of “BZRP Music Session #53”, thus contributing to the success of the collaboration between Shakira and Bizarrap.

In just one day these were the outstanding figures in the social networks:

While the song received nearly 12 million views on the Colombian Twitter profile, on the Argentinean it reached 31.6 million.

On the Instagram accounts of Shakira and Bizarrap, respectively, the hit received nearly 8 million “likes.”

To close with a bang, Shakira will continue "billing" (referring to a part of her song that says that "women no longer cry, women bill"), specially now that the collaboration with the Argentine producer also reached the number 1 of the Spotify Global Top 50.