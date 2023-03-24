Latino artists, distinguished with the National Medal of Arts

Amid the official celebration of the 2021 National Medals of Humanities and 2021 National Medals of Arts, held by the Biden Administration earlier this week in Washington, D.C., 23 individuals and organizations were recognized with the highest artistic honors from the nation for their contributions.

Among those selected to receive this important distinction, 4 renowned Latinos who have left their mark on music, art, and literature stood out: singer-songwriter José Feliciano; the visual artist and muralist Judith Baca; the graphic artist and painter Antonio Martorell; and the poet Richard Blanco.

Biden stated on his Twitter account:

The power of the arts and humanities is stamped into America’s DNA – it’s a large part of why we’re a great nation. Today, we honor 23 extraordinary Americans for their outstanding contributions to our culture and society.

José Feliciano

At 77, the pioneering music icon, recognized especially in the U.S. for hits like 'Merry Christmas' and his rendition of 'Light my Fire', has a career spanning more than 60 years, in which he has produced more than 600 songs and released 60 albums.

Remembered for being one of the first Spanish-speaking artists to enter the Anglo market, the Puerto Rican-born artist has received more than 45 gold and platinum records, multiple Grammy awards and nominations, as well as the Legend Award throughout his career by Billboard.

“An artist who unites cultures and styles, wins Grammy Awards, and opens doors for generations of Latino artists and the heart of our nation,” Biden said as he symbolically presented the medal.

Feliciano was unable to accept the award because he is currently in the middle of a tour.

Join the First Lady and me at our Arts and Humanities Award Ceremony at the White House. https://t.co/v79Mcjzj78 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 21, 2023

Judith Baca

She is the creator of the largest mural in the world, known as ‘The Great Wall of Los Angeles,’ listed by the National Register of Historic Places in 2017, which spans half a mile and depicts the ethnic history of California.

Baca, who was born in L.A. and is already 76 years old, is one of the most recognized artists in the cultural trajectory of this State.

Daughter of Mexican-American parents, Baca is currently the artistic director of the Social and Public Art Resource Center, or SPARC, Los Angeles' first mural program that has produced more than 400 such pieces in the city since 1974, and the which she helped co-found.

“Her groundbreaking murals represent the strength and scope of human nature and tell the forgotten stories, and tell a fuller story of who we are as Americans,” Biden said as he presented the medal to an emotional Baca.

Judith Francesca Baca shows off her deserved medal. Photo @NEAarts.

Antonio Martorell

“One of the greatest ambassadors of Puerto Rico,” Biden said when referring to this renowned painter, graphic artist, and writer.

After starting in illustrated art as a poster artist of the Puerto Rican experience, his work was key to the development of this medium as a form of expression during social commentary between the 1960s and 1970s.

Martorell is responsible for prolific pieces of contemporary art exhibited, both in Puerto Rico and in the United States.

Antonio Martorell was honored by President Biden. Photo LaPerlaPR.

Richard Blanco

Recognized as the nation's first openly gay Latino inaugural poet, Blanco was selected to receive a National Humanities Medal.

This distinction, assigned to those who have helped deepen and broaden the humanities with contributions in history, literature, and philosophy, among other topics, was given to the Cuban-American thanks to his texts inspired by controversial issues such as immigration, race, and armed violence.

Blanco, who is currently an author, professor and public speaker, is remembered for reading the inaugural poem at the second inauguration of President Barack Obama, in 2013, and for another written for the historic reopening of the United States Embassy in Cuba in 2015.

“His poetry bridges cultures and languages, a mosaic of our past, present, and future, reflecting a nation that is troubled, colorful, and still transforming,” Biden said.

The ceremony, which included tributes to celebrities such as Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Vera Wang, among others, had been postponed from 2021 due to the pandemic.