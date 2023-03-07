A 'Barbie' doll of the Mexican astronaut Katya Echazarreta was launched

Mattel, as part of its 'Role Models' collection, introduced in 2015 to honor inspiring women, this year included a new version based on the well-known member of Space of Humanity.

Echazarreta wrote on her Facebook account:

At 7 years old when I used to pretend my Barbie was an Astronaut traveling through the galaxy I could never have imagined I would one day have my very own Barbie. It is such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Models campaign.

Inspiration for Girls

Katya Echazarreta's Barbie, who has her hair color and cut, wears a navy blue space suit, which highlights a patch that bears her name and the legend Space of Humanity, the organization that selected the Mexican from among 7,000 applicants for the trip to space.

In 2022, the Guadalajara-born astronaut traveled into space through the Blue Origin company on the Shepard NS-21 mission, and thanks to this great feat, she has not stopped receiving tributes.

Because of her dual nationality, Echazarreta also became the youngest American to go into space.

“During this campaign they wanted to honor impactful women around the world and I get the beautiful opportunity to represent Latin America. This one of a kind Barbie is here to represent all little brown girls who dream of the stars!” added Echazarreta, who currently seeks to modify the Mexican Constitution to promote the aerospace industry in the country and thereby promote more spaces for girls and women in science.

Through an interview, the 27-year-old Mexican stressed that the new Barbie model is not a generic astronaut but one that is inspired by a real woman, who had experiences and who continues to work to create opportunities for other Mexican boys and girls.

Echazarreta wants to return to space, but this time she wants to do it hand in hand with her country, an initiative that is currently not allowed by Mexican law, which prohibits any launching of this type on its soil.

“I am currently working on a constitutional reform that will create the necessary legislative basis to be able to create an aerospace sector, not only for the government, because it can make the decision whether to continue with this or not, but also open the doors for the private industry, so that companies like SpaceX can grow in our country," said Echazarreta.

Market Options

It is important to note that not all the copies of the Role Models line go on sale, so it is not yet confirmed if this will be the case of Katya Echazarreta's Barbie.

To date, the Role Models collection has honored around 50 women who have excelled in different areas, including some Latinas, such as the Mexican businesswoman Adriana Azuara, the singer Celia Cruz, the fashion designer Lan Yu, and the writer Julia Álvarez.