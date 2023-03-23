T-Mobile donates $1 million for new Smithsonian exhibit

The Un-carrier will be sponsoring the exhibition ‘Cellphone: Unseen Connections,’ which offers a dynamic perspective on the historical development and impact of mobile telephony, seeking to inspire future innovators to imagine the future of the industry.

Opening soon at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, the exhibition will showcase examples from the earliest brick-like devices and flip phones to the smartphones we have today, a journey that has revolutionized Mobility.

Callie Field, president of T-Mobile Business Group, stated:

I love that T-Mobile is helping bring the dynamic story of how wireless connectivity has changed the ways we work and live to life through this new Smithsonian exhibition

Technology For Everyone

This recent donation adds to T-Mobile's ongoing efforts to make its technology available to every community across the country.

Among the most significant contributions, the following stand out:

Project 10Million, a $10.7 billion program aimed at closing the education gap by providing free wireless hotspots and connectivity to millions of underserved students across the country.

Changemaker Challenge, a nationwide contest that gives young leaders ages 13 to 18 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico the opportunity to bring their innovative ideas to life to change their communities for good.

Hometown Grants, a five-year, $25 million program for small town grants that fund community projects and spur economic development.

Support for higher education through a donation to University of Washington’s Interdisciplinary Engineering Building.

Support for minority entrepreneurs and owned businesses through T-Mobile for Business’ Magenta Edge along with educational workshops and events with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency.

Digital literacy programs with Unidos US and LULAC and donations of connected devices and 5G hotspots to public libraries in rural and urban communities.

About the Exhibition

Highlighting the technological, environmental and cultural impact of mobile connectivity, the exhibition will highlight the leaders who built the industry, technology and infrastructure that make mobile devices work.

“Through a focus on cultural objects and the raw materials, human labor, technology and infrastructure that makes our devices work, the exhibition tells the global story of cellphones that helped usher in the means to both sustain cultural traditions and create new ones globally,” explains T-Mobile.

In addition to the expo, there will also be educational community programming and activities including, but not limited to, an opening night celebration, ongoing workshops and games, as well as field trips and after-school and open programs, intended to inspire and inform the public throughout the country.

The exhibition will open to the public on June 23 in Washington, D.C.

“Our hope is that the rich history in this exhibition will not only educate those who visit and further their understanding of the power of technology today, but also inspire the next generation of leaders who will be the innovators of tomorrow!” added Field.