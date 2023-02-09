Raised By Latinos (RBL) introduces new 'We Are Hip-Hop’ clothing line

The urban clothing brand, in association with the renowned podcast 'Great American Hip-Hop Debate' (GAHHD), recently presented this artistic collaboration with garments that convey a message of cultural pride.

Founded by Evelyn López and Víctor Henry Ramírez, RBL introduces 'We Are Hip-Hop,’ a clothing line that pays tribute to the many Latino artists who helped start this genre and contributed to its evolution into constant change.

“Raised By Latinos and The GAHHD podcast present a collaboration dedicated to the unheralded originators and creators of this Culture that birthed us all. From its inception in the Bronx, til now they have been there to help shape and grow what would eventually change the world. And, as it grew, Latinos grew. We were not only Raised by Latinos, but also Raised by Hip Hop. We are Hip Hop and Hip Hop is us. So it is with great reverence that we salute all of the contributors past, present, and future. May we all continue to blaze trails and leave our marks in this thing of ours. Dedicated to Hip Hop,” describes RBL.

Raised By Latinos' new 'We Are Hip-Hop' clothing line. Photo: RBL.

Originators

Dj Charlie Chase (Dj)

Rock Steady Crew (B Boys)

Tats Cru (Graf Artists)

La Bruja Aka Caridad De La Cruz

Devastating Tito Of The Fearless Four (Rapper) Late

Crazy Legs (B Boy)

Lady Pink (Graf Artist)

Bobbito Aka Robert Garcia Aka Kool Bob Love Aka Dj Cucumber Slice

Les Quinones (Graf Artist)

Special collection

The "We are Hip-Hop" Drop line is set to release a first-generation long-sleeve edition this winter, with many more to follow thereafter. All proceeds from this campaign will be donated to the Puerto Rico Comedores Sociales Foundation.

Along with the new collection, RBL also plans to launch various multimedia items, in association with GAHHD Podcast. One such item is an "I Am Hip-Hop" branded TV show based on the same concept.

About RBL

RBL, which was created to promote positive Latino culture, is a brand designed around the idea of 'Representation Matters,' whose innovative concepts and marketing strategies have earned approval among the specialized public.

RBL is a streetwear movement that seeks to unite Latinos and the world through positive thinking, respecting the diversity of our lineages and connecting conscious and inclusive people. Through its designs, RBL strives to shed light on the issues of representation in Latino culture.

About GAHHD

It is a program that promotes the 'Art of debate'. The show's topics range from Hip-Hop to all genres of music and other aspects of popular culture.