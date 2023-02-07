Michelle Obama hosts new podcast about her book 'The Light'

“Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” is the name of this new member of the Audible platform family that will present the former first lady and her closest friends sharing personal stories and points of view never told before.

“I’m thrilled to share that my new podcast, The Light, will be available on Audible on March 7! I can't wait for you to hear some of the stories and conversations I’ve been having with some of my close friends about so many of the issues we’re all navigating,” posted Obama on her Twitter account.

I’m thrilled to share that my new @HGMedia podcast, The Light, will be available on @audible_com on March 7! I can't wait for you to hear some of the stories and conversations I’ve been having with some of my close friends about so many of the issues we’re all navigating. pic.twitter.com/IFzNxei4D1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 1, 2023

About the podcast

After her book ‘The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times’ sold thousands of copies around the world, which led Obama to visit different cities in the United States to present it, the idea with the podcast is to continue transmitting advice of improvement through a platform that will impact an even larger audience.

“Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast goes beyond the book as Michelle Obama and her friends share personal stories and insights you won’t encounter anywhere else,” points out Audible.

Some of the topics that will be covered in the first episodes include:

How to build meaningful relationships

Issues related to race, gender and visibility

The habits and principles they have used to successfully adapt to change and overcome obstacles The importance of enlightening others to reveal richness and potential

“Experience has taught me that this kind of self-awareness builds self-confidence, which in turn builds serenity and the ability to maintain perspective, which ultimately leads to making meaningful connections with others,” Obama says in a fragment of the book.

This is Obama's second book and follows the huge international success of his autobiography "Becoming."

For its part, the Audible review points out:

As ever, Michelle Obama brings her trademark humor, candor, and compassion while she discusses her tools for living in today’s world with more luminaries like Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, David Letterman, and others. Light up your world with Michelle Obama in this fun and uplifting new Audible Original series.

The podcast will premiere on March 7, and episodes will be released weekly.