St. Joe’s University and USciences initiate merger

St. Joseph’s University and the University of the Sciences have been approved for a merger between the two schools.

USciences is a 200-year-old university that used to go by the “Philadelphia College of Pharmacy.” St. Joe’s is a 170-year Jesuit institution.

Both of the universities’ campuses will be maintained and are less than five miles apart.

St. Joe’s old campus will be known as Hawk Hill while USciences will now go by the University City Campus.

It was announced in February of 2021 that both universities were pursuing the merger for the sake of maintaining a competitive edge in the higher education market.

The merger was approved by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, and comes after both university boards voted in favor of the plan last Summer.

The university’s votes followed an evaluation that lasted nearly four months.

The merged universities will go under the St. Joseph’s University title, while the UScience-originating “Philadelphia College of Pharmacy” will now operate through the College of Health Professions.

The College of Health Professions will also house the College of Arts and Sciences, the Haub School of Business, and the School of Education and Human Development.

A planned new school is also hoping to introduce areas such as clinical mental health, counseling, and social work.

St. Joseph president Mark C. Reed will be the acting president of the merged university.

One down side of the merger is the loss of 22 UScience job positions, out of 170 full-time staff members.

Five members were offered one-year contracts while others were offered one-year severance pay.