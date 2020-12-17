Advertisement

December 16 - 23, 2020

December 16 - 23, 2020

Features

Santiago Cabrera. Photo: Decider
Film & Television
Why Latinx actors need Latinx writers, according to Santiago Cabrera
Photo: Chicago Tribune
Literature
'The Taste of Sugar': Resistance, Love and Hurricanes in Puerto Rico's Memory
Photo: University of Southern Mississippi
Music
Ricardo Lorenz: "Latino culture is everywhere, even where you don't expect to find it"
Latino leaders and activists across America are participating in a 3-day virtual Hispanic summit to help develop short-and-long-term goals for the nation’s Latino community. Source: United Nations.
Leaders
‘We Need A Plan,’ Hispanic Leadership Gets to Work
Maria Quiñones-Sanchez says the Pennsylvania delegation must answer the call to action. Photo: AL DÍA file photo/Wikipedia
Politics
María Quiñones-Sánchez supports Puerto Rico Self Determination Act by Reps AOC and Nydia Velazquez
Meet the new faces of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Photo: Getty Images
Politics
Meet the Hispanic Caucus leaders of the 117th Congress

Recent Editions

December 09 - 16, 2020
December 02 - 09, 2020
November 25 - December 02, 2020
November 18 - 25, 2020
More Editions
Circulation Date: 
Wednesday, December 16, 2020 to Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Featured Articles: 
‘We Need A Plan,’ Hispanic Leadership Gets to Work
María Quiñones-Sánchez supports Puerto Rico Self Determination Act by Reps AOC and Nydia Velazquez
Meet the Hispanic Caucus leaders of the 117th Congress
Why Latinx actors need Latinx writers, according to Santiago Cabrera
Ricardo Lorenz: "Latino culture is everywhere, even where you don't expect to find it"
'The Taste of Sugar': Resistance, Love and Hurricanes in Puerto Rico's Memory
Cover Story: 
Father Nelson, Finding New Hope for Philadelphia