December 15 - 22, 2021

Features

Vicente Fernández, uno de los más grandes interpretes de Ranchera. Foto: Instagram
Music
Vicente Fernández dies, an idol of ranchera
Independence Blue Cross' Center for Innovation bears a new name in honor of former President & CEO of the company. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News.
Business
Independence Blue Cross renames its Center for Innovation in honor of former President, CEO
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Politics
First Roe v. Wade Supreme Court showdown scheduled for this week
Dr. Oz presented his candidacy through a video on his website. Photo: screenshot
Elections
Dr. Oz is running for Senate in Pennsylvania
Image Left, from left to right, Donald L. Haskin of PNC Bank, sponsor the AL Día workshop, Rev. Efraim Cotto, pastor of the church were it was hosted, and Hernán Guaracao, instructor of the workshop. Image rigth, the class of reporters during graduation day.  AL DIA Archive
Opinion
The First AL DÍA Writers | OP-ED
Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
Politics
Stacey Abrams announces second bid for Georgia governor

Cover Story: 
The dedicated Latina leader bringing equity, resources and prosperity to Boston’s Latino community