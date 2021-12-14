December 15 - 22, 2021

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, December 15, 2021 to Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Featured Articles:
First Roe v. Wade Supreme Court showdown scheduled for this week
Stacey Abrams announces second bid for Georgia governor
Independence Blue Cross renames its Center for Innovation in honor of former President, CEO
Vicente Fernández dies, an idol of ranchera
The First AL DÍA Writers | OP-ED
Dr. Oz is running for Senate in Pennsylvania
Cover Story:
The dedicated Latina leader bringing equity, resources and prosperity to Boston’s Latino community