December 09 - 16, 2020

Two Georgia Senate races in early January will decide what party controls the U.S. Senate. Photo:Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
Elections
The role of Latinos in Georgia’s runoff elections
José Sarriá en una de sus actuaciones de la ópera Carmen en el Black Cat. Photo: Q Voice News
Social
José Sarria, the Empress of San Francisco who took LGBTQ activism to previously never-before-seen heights
NHLA’s 2020 Public Policy Agenda, released Oct. 1, identifies ten areas as priorities for the Latino community through 2024. Photo: NHLA.
Leaders
Hispanic leadership group develops a blueprint for the future
Mónica Ojeda, autora de Las Voladoras. Photo: El Universo.
Literature
Mónica Ojeda: "My writing is like an Andean volcano"
Philadelphia is taking diversity seriously as it develops its next 10-year plan for the city. Photo: Getty Images.
Politics
Shape the future of Philadelphia’s budget as part of Re-Imagine Philadelphia
Bad Bunny released yet another album in 2020. Photo: Genius.com
Music
Bad Bunny’s quarantine creativity continues with another album

December 02 - 09, 2020
November 25 - December 02, 2020
November 18 - 25, 2020
November 11 - 18, 2020
Circulation Date: 
Wednesday, December 9, 2020 to Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Cover Story: 
A Low-Hanging Fruit