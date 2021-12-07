Advertisement

December 08 - 15, 2021

Features

Octavio Paz and Elena Garro. File photo.
Literature
Octavio Paz's love letters to Elena Garro become a book 
Maria Luna, co-founder of FAMIGO. Photo Courtesy of Olivia Long.
Entrepreneurs
Maria Luna: An entrepreneur dedicated to leveling the playing field for creators big and small
Photo: LULAC
Politics
LULAC highlights potential civil rights violations in the deaths of two Latinas in Texas
Left to right) Ashley Edwards, Chris Brennan, Dann Cuellar, and Alex Jakana were the 2021 winners of the “El Habanero Medal of Advocacy.”    Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DÍA News
Opinion
Journalists Honoring Their Own | OP-ED
Councilmember María Quiñones-Sánchez speaks at the launch press conference for the People Over Politics Petition. Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.
Politics
The People Over Politics Petition starts new conversation around Philly corruption reform

