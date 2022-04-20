Karamo Brown of ‘Queer Eye’ becomes first gay Afro-Latino star to host syndicated U.S. talk show

Arriving this fall, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown will make history with his new talk show, Karamo. The show is expected for a Sept. 29 release.

Karamo will make Brown the first gay and Afro-Latino star to host a syndicated United States-based talk show.

The show has been sold to a number of station groups such as Nexstar, Weigel, Sinclair, Tegna, Sunbeam, CW Plus, and Mission Broadcasting.

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Stamford Media Productions will deliver the talk show to a number of stations.

Stations to air Karamo in syndication are not limited to but include WPHL Philadelphia, WPIX New York, WLVI Boston, WKCF Orlando, WSVN Miami, KTLA Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago, WATL Atlanta, and WJW Cleveland.

Brown has starred on Queer Eye as the show’s ‘Culture and Lifestyle’ expert since 2018, when the series was revived for Netflix with an all-new cast.

Queer Eye originally ran on the Bravo network between 2003-2007 for five seasons.

Netflix’s current iteration starring Brown has surpassed the original with its six seasons. Brown and his co-stars were even given their own special, allowing the crew to visit Japan.

Brown cites the talk show gig as a childhood dream of his. He has been inspired by Sally Jessy Raphael, Phil Donahue, and Maury Povich alike. Povich would eventually become a collaborator of Brown’s.

“As a Black, gay man of first-generation immigrants, opportunities for my goals seemed impossible so I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me and trusting me to explore all the highs and lows of life and celebrate with their audiences,” said Brown in a statement.