‘The Brothers Garcia’ set for official reboot at HBO Max

Nickelodeon’s original teen sitcom, The Brothers García, first aired on the channel in the Summer of 2000. The show would run for four seasons, airing its finale in 2004.

Created by Jeff Valdez, Mike Cevallos, and Gibby Cevallos, the Nick sitcom told the tale of the Mexican-American Garcia family living in San Antonio, Texas.

The titular Brothers García include the show’s brotherly protagonists, Larry, Carlos, and George, and follows their lives with their parents and sister, Lorena.

The Brothers Garcia made history at the network for being the first English-language sitcom to support an all-Latino cast and creative team.

Narrated by the legendary John Leguizamo, Leguizamo provided narration for an adult Larry Garcia, while main character Larry was played by actor Alvin Alvarez.

Now, creator Valdez has since announced his acquisition of the show’s rights, and plans to create a sequel for streaming service HBO Max.

The reboot has now premiered on the HBO streaming service. Members of the reboot’s writing team are each of Latino heritage.

Simply titled The Garcías, the reboot comes 20 years after The Brothers García original airing.

Taking place at their Mexico beach house, the García family now includes new spouses and grandchildren in the family.

Six original cast members have returned for the reboot: Ada Maris (Sonia), Carlos Lacámara (Ray), Jeffrey Licon (Carlos), Bobby Gonzalez (George), Vaneza Pitynski (Lorena), and Alvin Alvarez.

With the reboot, Valdez continues to strive and fight for positive messages and representations of Latino families.

"Literally, every character in my show was based on somebody I know, they are real, multi-dimensional people… Basically, every scene in the show is about our lives,” Valdez told NBC.

The first episode of the original Nickelodeon sitcom has been unofficially uploaded to YouTube, for viewers looking for a refresher.