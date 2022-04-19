LIVE STREAMING
The Garcías are all grown up. Photo: New Cadence Productions.
The Garcías are all grown up. Photo: New Cadence Productions.

‘The Brothers Garcia’ set for official reboot at HBO Max

The original 2000s Nickelodeon sitcom exploring the lives of the Garcías, a Mexican-American family, will return on HBO’s streaming service.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Three local organizations will be honored at the 2022 Solas Awards. Photo Courtesy of The Welcoming Center.

Solas Awards returns

April 19th, 2022
Article
Oregon is researching Indigenous uses of mushrooms to inform a new therapeutic effort using psilocybin. Photo: Unsplash

Shrooms have history

April 19th, 2022
Article
Leslie Marant, the first Chief DEI Officer for the Philadelphia Police Department. Photo courtesy of Police Commissioner Outlaw's Twitter.

DEI for the PPD

April 19th, 2022
Article
Photo: TikTok

Arrested for a TikTok

April 19th, 2022
Article
Let Us not Forget Alzheimer’

Let Us not Forget Alzheimer’

April 19th, 2022
Article
Multimedia artist Johnny Irizarry. Photo: Rafael Damast/Taller Puertorriqueño.

Struggle Through Art

April 19th, 2022
Article
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has the opportunity to appoint a Latina as her lieutenant governor. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Appoint a Latina, Kathy

April 19th, 2022
Article
A startup founder looking to an ideas board.

The Seed Funding Experts

April 19th, 2022
Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
April 19, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Nickelodeon’s original teen sitcom, The Brothers García, first aired on the channel in the Summer of 2000. The show would run for four seasons, airing its finale in 2004. 

Created by Jeff Valdez, Mike Cevallos, and Gibby Cevallos, the Nick sitcom told the tale of the Mexican-American Garcia family living in San Antonio, Texas.

The titular Brothers García include the show’s brotherly protagonists, Larry, Carlos, and George, and follows their lives with their parents and sister, Lorena.

The Brothers Garcia made history at the network for being the first English-language sitcom to support an all-Latino cast and creative team. 

Narrated by the legendary John Leguizamo, Leguizamo provided narration for an adult Larry Garcia, while main character Larry was played by actor Alvin Alvarez.

Now, creator Valdez has since announced his acquisition of the show’s rights, and plans to create a sequel for streaming service HBO Max. 

The reboot has now premiered on the HBO streaming service. Members of the reboot’s writing team are each of Latino heritage. 

Simply titled The Garcías, the reboot comes 20 years after The Brothers García original airing. 

Taking place at their Mexico beach house, the García family now includes new spouses and grandchildren in the family.

Six original cast members have returned for the reboot: Ada Maris (Sonia), Carlos Lacámara (Ray), Jeffrey Licon (Carlos), Bobby Gonzalez (George), Vaneza Pitynski (Lorena), and Alvin Alvarez.

With the reboot, Valdez continues to strive and fight for positive messages and representations of Latino families.

"Literally, every character in my show was based on somebody I know, they are real, multi-dimensional people… Basically, every scene in the show is about our lives,” Valdez told NBC

The first episode of the original Nickelodeon sitcom has been unofficially uploaded to YouTube, for viewers looking for a refresher.

TAGS
  • Latinos in Television
  • sitcom
  • HBO Max

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link