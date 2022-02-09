Girl Ultra channels her “Punk” energy for new EP announcement

While not exactly a punk tune, Girl Ultra has teamed up with Mexico City-based indie group Little Jesus for her new indie rock-inspired single, “Punk.”

A slow and melodic rocker, “Punk” comes packaged with the official announcement of Girl Ultra’s upcoming EP. The release date is yet to be announced, but the project will be dropping this Spring.

The new music video from Girl Ultra was directed by GRLS, a group consisting of Lucca Necoechea and Diego Andlovin, and Girl Ultra.

The video was filmed in the South Side of Mexico City. The location doubles as an inspiration for the single and EP.

In “Punk,” we see Girl Ultra and Little Jesus’ lead singer Santiago Casillas traverse Mexico City until they meet in an alleyway. The visuals feature distorted colors behind Girl Ultra’s leather jacket and red hair dye combo.

“Punk” stands as one of Girl Ultra’s smoothest and catchiest singles. The EP will feature the song in addition to two older singles from Girl Ultra, “rosas” and “Amores de droga.”

Both music videos — “Punk” and “Amores de droga” — feature callbacks to punk culture. In the latter, Girl Ultra is seen wed to a man draped in obvious punk rock attire and liberty spikes.

The character is depicted wearing a shirt that appears on each of the single’s cover artwork.

Girl Ultra also announced her upcoming United States tour, set to visit 23 cities between May 11 and June 10 this year. The singer’s tour will arrive in Philly on June 9 at World Cafe Live.

Additional cities will be added to Girl Ultra’s tour in the coming weeks. The full tour dates for Girl Ultra’s U.S. tour can be found here:

Wednesday May 11 - McAllen @ Cine El Rey

Thursday May 12 - Houston @ Discovery Green

Friday May 13 - Dallas @ Tulips

Saturday May 14 - Austin @ The Haute Spot

Sunday May 15 - San Antonio @ Paper Tiger

Monday May 16 - El Paso @ Lowbrow Palace

Wednesday May 18 - Los Angeles @ Roxy

Friday May 20 - San Diego @ Soda Bar

Sunday May 22 - Berkeley @ Cornerstone

Monday May 23 - Santa Cruz @ Catalyst

Wednesday May 25 - Portland @ Dante's Star Theater

Thursday May 26 - Vancouver @ Rickshaw

Friday May 27 - Seattle @ Neptune

Sunday May 29 - Denver @ Marquis

Tuesday May 31 - Lawrence @ The Bottleneck

Wednesday Jun 1 - Chicago @ Bottom Lounge

Friday June 3 - Toronto @ Axis

Saturday June 4 - Montreal @ Club Soda

Sunday June 5 - Boston @ Middle East

Monday June 6 - NYC @ SOB's

Wednesday June 8 - Washington @ Black Cat

Thursday June 9 - Philadelphia @ World Cafe

Friday, June 10 - Charlotte @ Snug Harbor

Tickets for Girl Ultra’s U.S. tour can be purchased now. “Punk” is streaming now.