Girl Ultra's new EP is set to release this spring. Photo: Diego Andlovin & Lucca Necoechea
Girl Ultra channels her “Punk” energy for new EP announcement

The Mexican R&B artist announced her upcoming EP and U.S. tour with a new single, “Punk.”

Andrew Kolba
February 09, 2022

While not exactly a punk tune, Girl Ultra has teamed up with Mexico City-based indie group Little Jesus for her new indie rock-inspired single, “Punk.”

A slow and melodic rocker, “Punk” comes packaged with the official announcement of Girl Ultra’s upcoming EP. The release date is yet to be announced, but the project will be dropping this Spring.

The new music video from Girl Ultra was directed by GRLS, a group consisting of Lucca Necoechea and Diego Andlovin, and Girl Ultra.

The video was filmed in the South Side of Mexico City. The location doubles as an inspiration for the single and EP.

In “Punk,” we see Girl Ultra and Little Jesus’ lead singer Santiago Casillas traverse Mexico City until they meet in an alleyway. The visuals feature distorted colors behind Girl Ultra’s leather jacket and red hair dye combo.

“Punk” stands as one of Girl Ultra’s smoothest and catchiest singles. The EP will feature the song in addition to two older singles from Girl Ultra, “rosas” and “Amores de droga.”

Both music videos — “Punk” and “Amores de droga” — feature callbacks to punk culture. In the latter, Girl Ultra is seen wed to a man draped in obvious punk rock attire and liberty spikes.

The character is depicted wearing a shirt that appears on each of the single’s cover artwork.

Girl Ultra also announced her upcoming United States tour, set to visit 23 cities between May 11 and June 10 this year. The singer’s tour will arrive in Philly on June 9 at World Cafe Live.

Additional cities will be added to Girl Ultra’s tour in the coming weeks. The full tour dates for Girl Ultra’s U.S. tour can be found here:

  • Wednesday May 11 - McAllen @ Cine El Rey
  • Thursday May 12 - Houston @ Discovery Green
  • Friday May 13 - Dallas @ Tulips
  • Saturday May 14 - Austin @ The Haute Spot
  • Sunday May 15 - San Antonio @ Paper Tiger
  • Monday May 16 - El Paso @ Lowbrow Palace
  • Wednesday May 18 - Los Angeles @ Roxy
  • Friday May 20 - San Diego @ Soda Bar
  • Sunday May 22 - Berkeley @ Cornerstone
  • Monday May 23 - Santa Cruz @ Catalyst
  • Wednesday May 25 - Portland @ Dante's Star Theater
  • Thursday May 26 - Vancouver @ Rickshaw
  • Friday May 27 - Seattle @ Neptune
  • Sunday May 29 - Denver @ Marquis
  • Tuesday May 31 - Lawrence @ The Bottleneck
  • Wednesday Jun 1 - Chicago @ Bottom Lounge
  • Friday June 3 - Toronto @ Axis
  • Saturday June 4 - Montreal @ Club Soda
  • Sunday June 5 - Boston @ Middle East
  • Monday June 6 - NYC @ SOB's
  • Wednesday June 8 - Washington @ Black Cat
  • Thursday June 9 - Philadelphia @ World Cafe
  • Friday, June 10 - Charlotte @ Snug Harbor

Tickets for Girl Ultra’s U.S. tour can be purchased now. “Punk” is streaming now.

