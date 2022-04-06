Andrekza preps for April release of debut album ‘Cassette’

In 2021, Venezuelan pop artist Andrekza released a pair of sister EPs, Cassette - Lado A and Cassette - Lado B.

Both Cassette EPs were released through Steve Aoki’s Dun Mak en Fuego label. The title is inspired by Andrekza’s memories of her old cassette player.

Tea, anime, and wider Japanese culture also influenced Andrekza’s debut.

Andrekza’a music is rooted in pop, but often takes influence from dancehall and reggaeton. In her childhood, Andrekza sharpened her writing ability through poetry.

The artist graduated high school at 15, later becoming immersed in music when pursuing her higher education at the University of Palermo.

In addition to her music, Andrekza is a creative director, photographer and video director involved heavily in the creative processes behind her projects and music videos.

This month, Andrekza’s series of Cassette EPs will culminate and result in the artist’s first debut LP: Cassette.

Highlights between the two projects include some of Andrekza’s greatest conceptual feats, such as ‘Paris’ and ‘Sangre Poderosa’: a tribute to the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.

Andrekza’s debut album will be released this Friday, April 8. Singles “Miedo” and “Mil Curitas” originally introduced the LP.

Once again, Andrekza herself served the role of director and creative director behind the visuals of “Oro Negro.”

More than one aspect of Andrekza’s creative output is influenced by her upbringing and heritage as a 4th generation, Afro-Indigenous individual hailing from San Antonio de Los Altos.

“Oro Negro” is no exception to the influence:

“I feel I have a responsibility to talk about where I come from and be a voice for those who are fighting a battle with a life that they did not choose. I am proud of us immigrants because we always know how to pick ourselves up from the very bottom,” said Andrekza in a statement.

Other themes will present themselves on the album, such as messages against physical and mental abuse heard on ‘Miedo.’

Cassette will feature a collection of both new and old tracks.

Effectively compiling the complete collection of Andrekza’s main catalog, Cassette will feature each song from the artist’s past two EPs alongside other loose singles.

Four new songs will make up the record’s unreleased output, making Cassette — to date — the ultimate listening experience of Andreka’s discography, save for any rarities and deep cuts the artist may hold.

The debut album from the LA-based, rising pop star will be available for streaming this Friday.