Kamila Valieva, the sensation of Beijing 2022 and the shadow of doping

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, assured that the reports had been fired without any type of verified information about a possible doping case of the 15-year-old figure skater who recently dazzled the world with a tremendous quadruple jump, the first in history of the winter olympics. Thanks to her unforgettable performance, her team won the gold medal, on a podium completed by the United States and Japan.

Russian figure skater performs the first quadruple jump in Olympics history

The spokesman called those who replicate this information "louds" and did not confirm reports of a positive test among members of the Russian delegation, while stressing that the only reliable source of information must be the International Olympic Committee, IOC.

However, the rumors are becoming stronger due to the delay of the medal ceremony of the team figure skating event, which was won by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) led by Valieva, and which was to take place on Tuesday’s night. According to the Russian media, RBC Sport, the aforementioned anti-doping control, which they describe as failed, took place in December and only now would it have come to light.

Current suspicions

According to CNN Sports analyst Christine Brennan, multiple sources stated that the skater involved in the doping suspicions in the Russian Olympic Committee, ROC, was a minor, and Kamila is the only one with that status in the team made up of six people.

The substance that would have been found in the athlete is trimetazidine, a drug banned by the International Testing Agency, ITA, used to treat people with a heart condition known as angina.

IOC without comments

IOC spokesman, Mark Adams, said, when asked about the award ceremony for the event won by Valieva and her team, that an "emerging" issue had arisen that required consultation with the International Skating Union and that any further situation only would be a matter of speculation.

The situation will not stop escalating until the official information is presented by the Olympic authorities, especially because precisely the gold medal was defined between the Russians and the United States.

It is important to remember that Russian sports federations are banned from competing in any international sporting event until 2022 after a government-sponsored doping scheme was discovered. In this way, Russian athletes cannot compete in these events neither with the name nor the flag of their country, due to the sanctions imposed by the IOC and ITA. The sanction will end after the World Cup in Qatar.

The latest statements from ITA

Because Valieva is under 16, the implications of her case cannot be publicly disclosed or discussed. For now, ITA confirms a test carried out on the skater on December 25, which gave a positive result, so she would not have been able to compete in Beijing. However, the IOC has started the appeal process and the final answer must be delivered before February 15, the date on which the Russian teenager is scheduled for her next contest.

