Qatar 2022: New qualified teams and drama until the end

There are already 15 teams qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which will be played between November 21 and December 18 (in 290 days), leaving only 15 places to complete the 32 countries that will be part of the most important sporting event in the world.

With a qualifying round that had great emotions in the Americas, as well as in Asia and Oceania, two new teams joined the select list that will be part of the World Cup. It is worth remembering that in Europe, which will play its playoff series in March, and Africa, which is in the middle of the African Cup of Nations, where Senegal and Egypt will play the final next Sunday, February 6, they will have to wait until next FIFA date to fight for the last places in the tournament.

As a highlight in Oceania, before the start of the date, the Tonga delegation announced its withdrawal from the qualifiers, an understandable situation after the natural disaster that the island suffered, which has received the solidarity and support of the entire world of football.

Conmebol News

In South America, the two powers of the region, who already have their place secured in Qatar, do not slow down and achieved important results in their preparation for the World Cup. While Argentina, current champion of the Copa América, achieved two victories, against Chile and Colombia, Brazil achieved a draw against Ecuador and a victory against Paraguay, which allows it to continue as the sole leader in the area.

Likewise, Ecuador was one point away from ensuring its presence in the orbital event after its draws against Brazil and Peru, so it will have to wait until March to confirm its pass.

Uruguay was undoubtedly the most benefited on this date. This, thanks to the 6 points obtained in its games against Paraguay and Venezuela (both eliminated) by the hand of new coach, Diego Alonso, which allowed it to move up several positions in the table to now place itself in a direct classification position. Luis Suárez also took advantage of this matchday to become the all-time top scorer in the knockout rounds, beating his friend Lionel Messi by one goal.

Peru, who arrived with an important emotional momentum after their triumph against Colombia as a visitor, 21 years later, suffered at home and could only save one point against Ecuador, which prevented them from arriving with better possibilities for the last date. For now, those led by Ricardo Gareca retain their place to play the playoffs, closely followed by Chile and a little further by Colombia.

Chile remains with options thanks to its important victory at the height of La Paz, where a brilliant performance by veteran Alexis Sánchez, who surpassed Marcelo Salas in the table of historical scorers of his country with 20 goals, allows the red team to fight for their classification until the end.

On the Colombian side, where the goal drought completed 7 games, there is already talk of widespread resignations, but surely they will be the same ones who finish, where only a true miracle would allow them to go to a playoff instance.

Concacaf overview

Unlike Conmebol, in Concacaf a triple day was played that, although it has not yet qualified, continues to show a strong Canada with many options to reach its second World Cup, after its presentation in Mexico 1986.

Although dramatic and disputed, those who have qualified so far, Canada, the United States and Mexico, kept their places and managed to gain a greater advantage against Panama and Costa Rica, who still have options.

Oceania and its half quota

After Tonga's resignation, the half quota, that is, the possibility of playing the playoff, will be played in a mini tournament in Qatar, with a format of two groups of four teams, where the best two of each will go to the semifinals. In this zone, the Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Vanuatu, Cook Islands, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Fiji and Papua New Guinea, will face each other.

The Asian Confederation presents the new qualifiers

The teams from South Korea and Iran easily made it to the World Cup, taking more than 10 points ahead of their immediate pursuer. The Koreans thus complete their tenth consecutive World Cup and are the ones who have achieved it the most times for Asia.

In another of the groups, three strong contenders from the region, such as Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia, are fighting for two places in the midst of a tight dispute.

The emotions are also concentrated in the fight for the quota to dispute the playoff with a representative of Conmebol, a dispute where for now the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Iraq will play all their cards.

March: Last call to Qatar

On the UEFA side, where they did not have official games and decided not to hold friendly matches on this date, all emotions are served for the third month of the year.

With the last places to be disputed, attention is focused on group C and the duel between Italy and Portugal, where either the last champion of the European Championship, or Cristiano Ronaldo, can be left out of Qatar.

Let us remember that 12 teams, divided into three groups (Scotland, Ukraine, Wales, Austria; Russia, Poland, Sweden, Czech Republic; Italy, Macedonia, Portugal and Turkey) will compete for the last 3 places.

In Africa, where the third round and final phase of the qualifiers will be played with direct elimination duels, the clash in which the final of this African Cup of Nations between Egypt and Senegal will be reissued is striking.

The other duels are Nigeria - Ghana, Morocco - DR Congo, Cameroon - Algeria and Mali - Tunisia.

If on this last date of qualifying games for Qatar 2022 no extraordinary surprise occurs, as in the playoff duels between confederations, it is most likely that in the next World Cup there will not be a debutant team.

These are the classifieds so far:

UEFA: Serbia, Denmark, Spain. Netherlands, Switzerland, Croatia, France, England, Belgium and Germany.

Conmebol: Brazil and Argentina.

CAF: Qatar (as host), South Korea and Iran.