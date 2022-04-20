LIVE STREAMING
Fernando Botero in Madrid. Photo: Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
Fernando Botero in Madrid. Photo: Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Colombian art icon Fernando Botero turns 90, Houston museum celebrates with new exhibit

Fernando Botero is considered a Colombian art icon. He recently celebrated his 90th birthday.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Puerto Rican beaches were empty amid the pandemic. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images.

A battle for the beach

April 20th, 2022
Article
The 'Shared Roots' festival kicked off last Saturday. Graphic: AfroMundo

NM’s Afro-Latino Festival

April 20th, 2022
Article
PA is trying to legalize growing your own pot stash for medicinal purposes. Photo: Unsplash

Let Us Grow in Peace

April 20th, 2022
Article
Handshake.

More Funding for the Latinos

April 20th, 2022
Article
Image to illustrate diversity.

Operation HOPE in Action

April 20th, 2022
Article
Karamo Brown at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.

‘Karamo’ Makes History

April 20th, 2022
Article
Dominican actress Cindy Galan will star in the film "Flight of Fireflies", which is inspired by the first female doctor of Medicine in the Dominican Republic. Photo: Cindy Galan - Instagram.

"Flight of Fireflies"

April 20th, 2022
Article
The Motomami World Tour will Rosalía back to Spain

Motomami in Spain

April 20th, 2022
Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
April 20, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Colombian artist Fernando Botero is considered an icon of the art world. The prolific artist’s career spans decades, with Botero celebrating his 90th birthday on Tuesday, April 19.

Born in Medellín, Colombia and introduced to baroque art when growing up, Botero’s body of work includes many notable pieces such as Mona Lisa, Age Twelve (1959) and The Death of Pablo Escobar (1999).

To honor the artist, the Houston-based Art of the World Gallery is putting on an exhibit marking the milestone: Celebrating 90 Years of Botero.

Houston stands as a city whose population is nearly half Latino/a/x, marking the location as fitting for a Botero showcase.

The Art of the World Gallery — a museum that spotlights influential living artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, from around the world — is putting on the exhibit until May 31.

The Celebrating 90 Years of Botero exhibit was introduced on March 18. The exhibit and event presents a collection of drawings, paintings, and sculptures. 

Many of the items are becoming “available for the first time to aficionados’ art collectors,” said the museum in a statement

Some items were created during COVID-19 lockdowns and are never-before-seen, or come from Botero’s earliest decades.

“The curation will consist of distinctive compositions from different periods, themes, and varied in dimensions, scales from small to monumental in both wall art and sculptural pieces,” said the museum.

Botero’s work features a unique style. The figures he paints are often disproportionate to real-life counterparts, while their activities in-part define the focus of a given piece.

The style of the artist, nicknamed the “Master of Volume," will be acknowledged and celebrated with 90 Years of Botero.

TAGS
  • FERNANDO BOTERO
  • colombian art
  • Colombia

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link