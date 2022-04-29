LIVE STREAMING
Mexican artist Bosco Sodi poses next to his artwork Muro, a wall built on London's South Bank to protest against US President Donald Trump. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images.
Mexican artist Bosco Sodi's new installation at the Vienna Biennale took a month to make

Mexican artist Bosco Sodi recently unveiled his latest, 12th-century palazzo-inspired installation at the Vienna Biennale.

Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
April 29, 2022

Mexican artist Bosco Sodi is known for his minimalist, detailed paintings as well as large-scale textured paintings and sculptures.

Sodi’s latest installation is an observant and painstaking rendering based in part on where it was created: a 12th-century palazzo.

To craft his latest installation, the artist spent one month in a 12th century building, the Palazzo Vendramin Grimani, on Venice’s Grand Canal.

Created on location was a collection of painted works and a series of sculptures. 

Some of the work was formed by layering wood dust, glue, pigment, and cellulose pulp left to settle on a canvas.

The palazzo will now house Sodi’s latest show, What Goes Around Comes Around, for a period.

What Goes Around Comes Around is part of the 2022 Venice Biennale from the Vienna Biennale, an international art exhibition based in Vienna, Austria.

“I don’t know how to explain it, maybe only I can see it, but when you see these paintings hanging here, they look like [they] belong,” Sodi told ARTnews.

The project was curated by Daniela Ferretti and Dakin Hart.

As described by the KÖNIG GALERIE, the installation will offer visitors the chance to “witness an abrupt reversal of the ancient flow of trade between Europe and the Americas.”

Aspects of Sodi’s latest vary, from thoughts on the colonization of Mexico, to cochineal insects from an art history standpoint.

What Goes Around Comes Around is expected to be housed through the Vienna Biennale from now continuing to Nov. 27 of this year.

 

