Beijing 2022: 10 athletes to watch at the Winter Olympics

Although the first disciplines had already seen action in the middle of the week, Friday was the day chosen to hold the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, an atypical protocol act due to the diplomatic boycott and the biosecurity measures that demands the health emergency. Beijing becomes the first city in the world to host the summer and winter editions.

The athletes, nearly 3,000, who arrived in China, not only with the excitement of participating in the Olympic Games, but also of being able to practice and compete without as many restrictions, as they have had to do during the pandemic, will seek to impose new brands and establish new records that make this occasion even more historic.

Here are 10 of the athletes who will be at Beijing 2022 and are worth following:

Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic

In 2018, in PyeongChang, South Korea, Ledecka, now 26, became the first woman to compete in both snowboarding and alpine skiing at the same Olympics, winning gold in both disciplines. It took nearly 100 years for someone to win two Olympic golds in two different sports.

Erin Jackson, United States

At 29, she is the highest ranked speed skater in the world. After a stumble that did not allow her to initially qualify for Beijing 2022, one of her teammates gave up her spot so she could attend. Finally, after more quotas were opened, the two will be able to be in the Olympic event.

Yuzuru Hanyu, Japan

During the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, this figure skater, only 19 years old at the time, became the youngest Olympic champion in his category in over 66 years. In Korea, he revalidated this title and in this new edition he seeks to get his third consecutive gold.

Mikaela Shiffrin, United States

She recently got her 47th victory in the Ski World Cup, which makes the North American the most times winner in a single discipline. The 26-year-old and two-time Olympic gold winner, will be seeking glory, not only in skiing, but also in the combined event.

Arianna Fontana, Italy

The short track speed skater, winner of 8 Olympic medals, wants to revalidate the gold won four years ago. With the bronze achieved in 2006, when she was only 15 years old, she became the youngest Italian to win a medal in a Winter Olympic event.

Wu Dajing, China

The short track, in this case the 500m event, gave China its only gold medal at the last edition of the Winter Olympics in South Korea. Daijing, 27, who broke the world record on that occasion, will seek his fifth Olympic medal in Beijing.

Natalie Geisenberger, Germany

At 34, this German is the winningest luger in Olympic history. Coming with this to her fourth participation, Geisenberger obtained 5 medals, 4 gold, in the three previous editions, taking the victory in the individual and team events.

Kamila Valieva, Russian Olympic Committee

kamila in the olympic village #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/B9St39ZoxI — daily kamila valieva (@kamiIavalieva) February 4, 2022

This Russian teenager, just 15 years old, arrives in Beijing as the favorite to win gold in women's figure skating. With titles of her own in her country and in Europe, Valieva is also part of a select group of only four skaters in history who have achieved a quadruple jump in a competition, as well as the second to achieve a quadruple toe loop.

Timothy LeDuc, United States

Timothy Leduc, primera persona no binaria en los Juegos de Invierno: "Espero que ayude a que esa conversación avance y a que la gente entienda que las personas pueden ser atletas increíbles y existir fuera de lo binario" pic.twitter.com/qERTj0oc3v — El HuffPost (@ElHuffPost) January 25, 2022

The first openly non-binary athlete, the 31-year-old figure skater arrives to compete in the pairs event in the company of Ashley Cain-Gribble. "I hope it helps move that conversation forward and helps people understand that people can be amazing athletes and exist outside of binary," the athlete recently told the media.

Ireen Wüst, The Netherlands

With 11 Olympic medals, this long track speed skater is the most successful in history, obtaining a gold medal in each edition since 2006. She arrives in Beijing with the conviction of defending her title in the 1,500 meters achieved in PyeongChang four years ago.

