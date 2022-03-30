LIVE STREAMING
Quiara Alegría Hudes will visit the Community College of Philadelphia on April 1. Photo: Getty Images.
Quiara Alegría Hudes to make April 1 visit to CCP for memoir reading & discussion

The acclaimed ‘My Broken Language’ and ‘In the Heights’ writer is back in her hometown for a talk.

March 30, 2022

Quiara Alegría Hudes will be taking a trip to the Community College of Philadelphia on April 1 for a memoir reading and discussion.

Hudes, a West Philly native, is known for taking her lessons on the road, especially in speaking with Philly youth. 

Last Fall, Hudes showed up in Germantown to speak with students of the Germantown Friends School.

The author of My Broken Language, a memoir, Hudes is the playwright behind In the Heights and musical Barrio Grrrrl!.

The writer is also a Pulitzer-Prize winner, awarded for her 2011 play Water by the Spoonful. In 2008, Hudes’ In the Heights won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Both In the Heights and Pulitzer finalist, Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue, speak on Philly’s diasporican community and diasporican communities beyond.

The writer is also an essayist who, with the help of her cousin, founded and operates Emancipated Stories, a prison writing program.

The acclaimed My Broken Language would become the Free Library of Philadelphia’s One Book, One Philadelphia selection for 2021.

The memior follows a coming-of-age tale from Hudes, set in a Philadelphia barrio where her Puerto Rican family takes center stage.

Hudes’ visit will take place on April 1 at 12:40 p.m. The event is free and public. 

The reading and discussion will be available for streaming via Zoom (Webinar ID: 944 5498 2457). 

This reading and discussion will be the flagship event of CCP’s 2022 International Festival. Jeffrey Markovitz, an associate professor of English at CCP, will moderate the discussion.

