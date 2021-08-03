Advertisement

August 4 - 11, 2021

August 4 - 11, 2021

Put in balance the life of Ambassador Manuel Torres is much more wondrous, and much more meaningful for us Americans of Latino descent in the 21st Century, than., all due respect to Linn Manuel, Alexander Hamilton. Recent controversy about the casting for the movie signal how the telling of our own history continue to scape our control. Left, Ambassador Manuel Torres, as drawn by Colombian painter Miguel Torres. Right, Lin Manuel Miranda in his Broadway role as "Hamilton" .Miguel Torres / Gettyimages
Why do I linger in Journalism? | OP-ED
Vista de Tokio, Japón, donde se jugarán los juegos olímpicos. Foto:Getty Images
Tokyo 2020 to be played alongside the ghost of COVID-19
Photo: Philadelphia Department of Health
Philly officials urge mask-wearing indoors as Delta variant threatens road out of COVID-19
Anderson was a gifted opera singer who was born and raised in South Philly. Photo: Wikipedia.
The Marian Anderson Museum in South Philly gets a financial boost and a statue in front of the Academy of Music
Protests have taken over Cuba in recent weeks. Photo: AFP
Cuba's protests would have been impossible without the Internet
The sisters recently rented out a space to highlight their impressive fashion pieces. Photo: Whole Lota Denim.
The three El Paso sisters highlighting their Korean and Mexican heritage through fashion

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 to Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Drawing a line on immigration