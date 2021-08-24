August 25 - September 1, 2021

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, August 25, 2021 to Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Featured Articles:
Philly activist Jamal Johnson marches to D.C to stop gun violence
Puerto Rico courts face down the greater issue of gender violence on the island
New study reveals Mexico’s youth is growing hesitant towards vaccines
Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) announces the renewal of collection of work by Latinas
San Francisco to unveil a memorial dedicated to the LGBTQ+ Latinx victims of the Pulse NightClub Shooting
The Uprooting of Racism | OP-ED
Cover Story:
The second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty