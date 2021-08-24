Advertisement

August 25 - September 1, 2021

Features

To reach its full potential as a city, Philadelphia must eliminate racism against Latino population. From left to right the featured 40 Under 40 2021 honorees: Noel Ramirez, Natasha Daniela De Lima, Melvin Smith y Maridarlyn Gonzalez.   Harrison Brink/AL DÍA News
Opinion
The Uprooting of Racism | OP-ED
Mexico's youth believes the coronavirus vaccines have microchips inside. Photo:eluniversal.com.mx
Politics
New study reveals Mexico’s youth is growing hesitant towards vaccines
View of a gallery form the PAMM.
Social
Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) announces the renewal of collection of work by Latinas
Photo: Getty Images
Politics
Puerto Rico courts face down the greater issue of gender violence on the island
Johnson has been involved in this mission for five years. Photo: Larry Krasner-Twitter.
Leaders
Philly activist Jamal Johnson marches to D.C to stop gun violence
Mourners are seen grieving for their loved ones who were victims of the mass shooting in June 2016. Photo: Getty Images.
Social
San Francisco to unveil a memorial dedicated to the LGBTQ+ Latinx victims of the Pulse NightClub Shooting

Cover Story: 
The second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty