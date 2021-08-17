Advertisement

August 18 - 25, 2021

Features

The documentary "Revolution Rent" follows the journey of the musical "Rent" to Havana.
Film & Television
'Revolution Rent,' the documentary exploring the journey of 'Rent' to Havana
Photo: The Associated Press
Politics
After 175 years, the Associated Press has its first woman and POC president
La población hispana y la diversidad racial siguen creciendo EEUU. Foto: Depositphoto
Politics
Hispanic population and racial diversity continue their growth in the U.S.
Screenshot taken from the live interview. Photo: Twitter @Ibaillanos
Sports
Messi gives his first PSG interview on Twitch with Ibai Llanos
SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman talks to Tiffany Ward, owner of NV My Eyewear at 137 52nd street in West Philly. Photo: Harrison Brink/AL DÍA News.
Women
“Philadelphia represents America,” Isabel Guzman talked Black and Brown small biz recovery during city visit
Photo: ICE agent badge on September 25, 2019 in Revere, Massachusetts. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images
Politics
New ICE directive tells agents to not arrest or deport undocumented victims of crime

Making Higher-Ed for All