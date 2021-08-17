August 18 - 25, 2021

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, August 18, 2021 to Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Featured Articles:
“Philadelphia represents America,” Isabel Guzman talked Black and Brown small biz recovery during city visit
Hispanic population and racial diversity continue their growth in the U.S.
New ICE directive tells agents to not arrest or deport undocumented victims of crime
'Revolution Rent,' the documentary exploring the journey of 'Rent' to Havana
After 175 years, the Associated Press has its first woman and POC president
Messi gives his first PSG interview on Twitch with Ibai Llanos
Cover Story:
Making Higher-Ed for All