August 12 - 19, 2020

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 to Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Featured Articles:
What Joe Biden’s Latino Agenda means for the community
Project Isaiah helps families put food on the table amid pandemic
"From the Street to the Set": The Latina who trains gang members for the big screen
The United States may have been involved in the murder of Berta Cáceres
The last Goodbye to Frida Kahlo the world didn't see
Cuéntame Episode 5: Noel Claudio
Cover Story:
Michelle Lujan Grisham's Leadership: A Force To Be Reckoned With