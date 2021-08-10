Advertisement

August 11 - 18, 2021

Features

Patricia Caicedo Omar has been the leader of important changes in Santa Marta to combat the effects on the environment. This historical city is the first in Colombia that decided to combat the use of single-use plastics. It was founded in 1525 and Simón Bolívar died there on December 17, 1830. Dadsa
Politics
More trees and less plastic against climate change
Traci Carter lost his brother to gun violence in Philly, now he has started an organization to shield young men from Philly's violent events. Photo: anchorcamps.org
Non Profits
Anchors Camp, the nonprofit shielding young men and boys from the streets of Philly
From left to right, Jaime Abello Banfi, “Director General” of “Fundación GABO” since its inception by García Márquez and his wife, Mercedes Barcha, “La GABA”. In the middle, back in the wall picture, writer Alvaro Cepeda Samudio, benign welcome by Gabo in Barranquilla after Cepeda Samudio finished his Master Degree in Journalism in NYC’s Columbia University. Migue.. Is in the middle. Yours truly, to the right, a man inspired by all of these brave men. (Photo AL DIA/August 10, 2021/Selfie).
Opinion
Gabo, Jaime and Me | OP-ED
Photo: Getty Images
Politics
Argentina makes history as first South American country to include ‘x’ gender on official IDs
Demonstrators march through downtown Chicago on August 16, 2018, to call for the abolition of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the defunding of local police. Scott Olson/Getty Images 
Politics
New report says ICE is targeting immigrant advocacy groups with retaliation and surveillance
Team USA's Tamyra Mensah-Stock displays her gold medal Tuesday after the women's 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Sports
Tamyra Mensah-Stock becomes the first Black U.S. Woman Olympian to win a gold medal in wrestling

