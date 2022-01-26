Why is the Vice President's visit to Honduras so important?

With the firm commitment to find in the new president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, a partner with whom they can work on the issue of mass migration, the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, heads the delegation that will be part of the historic possession in the Central American country.

Key diplomatic visit

Despite the political turmoil with which Castro will begin her mandate, due to a division in the new Congress of her country, where even several legislators went to blows in the middle of the election of the president of this entity, the arrival of the vice president seeks to make a difference in the way Washington interacted with the previous administration.

Including a call that Harris had with Castro in December of last year, this is the first government meeting between the United States and Honduras, so the presence of the vice president shows the importance that this new ally has for the White House.

Through the statement announcing Harris's diplomatic visit, it seeks to promote economic growth, fight corruption and deeply review the crisis of mass migration in the Northern Triangle region.

Migration: the central theme

Due to the poor diplomatic relations that the United States maintains with neighboring countries of Honduras, such as Guatemala and El Salvador, also protagonists of the massive waves of migration that have occurred in recent years in the region, for the vice president it is key to find in the new president a solid partner to face this human drama.

Washington wants to close the chapter on the predecessor of the elected Xiomara Castro, the outgoing president Juan Orlando Hernández, who is accused of corruption and having links to drug trafficking. Now, with the election, for the first time in the history of Honduras, of a woman president, a positive impulse is presented that promises to give this country a new air, thus turning it into a key actor for North American interests.

Kamala, the face of the United States in Central America

This is the second official trip of Vice President Harris to this region, with which they seek to demonstrate the interest of the Biden administration in seeking substantive solutions to the humanitarian crisis.

During her first experience, in which the government was questioned for taking too long to intervene in this situation, Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico, leaving mixed opinions between those who welcomed the start of this participation and those who criticized the response of the United States to this problem.

Private investment

Thanks to Harris' management, private capital has begun to arrive in Tegucigalpa, where the investments made by important companies such as Microsoft, MasterCard, Chobani, Duolingo, Nespresso, among others, stand out, which are also allocating resources to Guatemala and El Salvador.

With this alliance between the public and private sectors, Harris' call to action seeks to generate a positive impact in these countries, implementing system-wide changes that can generate better living conditions for their citizens. For this, the United States must use all the tools at its disposal and must be in charge of dictating the steps to follow to find definitive solutions, while listening to the opinions and proposals from the regions themselves.

It is important to remember that this crisis had a notorious increase in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, where the economic situation of many families, not only in Central America, but also in South America, worsened dramatically, forcing them to seek the American dream as an option to survive.

Likewise, and regardless of the criticism, even from the Democrats themselves, the Biden administration has continued the questionable immigration policies of former President Donald Trump.

According to official figures, which do not take into account the significant number of people who died or got lost on the road, the Border Patrol made, in December 2021 alone, more than 170,000 arrests, of which about 47,000 were migrants from the Northern Triangle.