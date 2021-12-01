Who is Xiomara Castro? The new President of Honduras

After a slow counting of votes, but with the green light granted by her rival Nasry Asfura and by Washington, Xiomara Castro, First Lady between 2006 and 2009, became the first female president in the history of Honduras.

¡Gracias pueblo! Revertimos 12 años de lágrimas y de dolor en alegría. El sacrificio de nuestros mártires no fue en vano. Iniciaremos una era de prosperidad de solidaridad por medio del diálogo con todos los sectores, sin discriminación y sin sectarismo. — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) November 29, 2021

Castro, with whom the left returns to the power of the Central American country after 12 years, reaches the presidency at a difficult moment for the nation, which goes through the crisis of the pandemic and mass migration, as well as by the allegations of traffic of drugs and corruption against the outgoing president Juan Orlando Hernández, whose brother was sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States for drug trafficking charges.

The story of the new president

The graduate in Business Administration was born in 1959 and at age 16 she married her cousin Manuel Zelaya, with whom she became known in the field of national politics and who reached the presidency more than ten years ago.

After Zelaya suffered a state coup in July 2009, today President actively led the movement that asked for the restitution of her husband in power, being the most visible face of the National Front of Popular Resistance (FNRP).

In the midst of her husband's defense, Castro began to be seen by her political opponents as a figure to take into account in the midst of electoral contest. In 2012 she was launched for the first time to the presidency, losing before the outgoing Juan Orlando Hernández, who in 2017 had also defeated her when she presented herself as the companion of Nasralla.

The rematch of Castro

After being one of the most critical of the last electoral process, where despite the fact that the Honduran Constitution did not allow re-election, a green light was given to Hernandez, who also won by a narrow margin, Castro announced at the end of 2020 her renewed presidential aspirations, using as a flag the report due to corruption and drug trafficking of the outgoing government.

The first woman in occupying the most important public office in Honduras, accused by her opponents of wanting to take communism to the Central American country, will be officially possessed on January 27.

Nasry Asfura Zablah, Candidato del PN, acepta la voluntad del pueblo, reconoce la victoria de Libre en alianza, y mi triunfo como Presidenta electa de HN. ¡Gracias!



¡Pueblo, no te voy a fallar! Con mis promesas retornaremos al orden democrático. pic.twitter.com/CN66kTcI5T — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) December 1, 2021

Alliances and Agenda

With proposals that pose reforming several laws issued in the last government and that of convening a Constituent Assembly, Castro also joined the opposition National Union of Honduras, whose leader, Salvador Nasralla, became the new vice president of the country.

The new president also promised to repeal the economic development zones, territories with a special regime in which investors have control. Castro was also shown in favor of strengthening social programs, legalizing abortion and expanding trade relations with China.

Xiomara Castro assumes the power in one of the countries with the greatest levels of crime and poverty of the continent, putting an end to 12 years of conservative management and giving it back the power to the left, although as she expressed him with her rival Nasry Asphura, the call of the New Government is the union of all sectors. "We are going to form a government of reconciliation, peace and justice. We will start a process to guarantee a participatory democracy, a direct democracy," said Castro when her advantage began to consolidate last Sunday.