Who are the women on Biden’s all-women communications cabinet?

Women are the future. That is clear and not nearly expressed enough. The Biden administration has made it clear as part of its efforts to fill cabinet spots in its upcoming administration. It recently announced an all-female media team at the White House, ringing in what could be a new day for women in communications.

First and foremost, it is an advancement for women and will go miles in bridging gender gaps by setting an example. But it is also Biden holding his stance on much-needed diversity inside the White House.

Beyond representation, who are the women taking the helm of communications and what do they offer?

Biden’s campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield will now be Biden’s White House communications director and Jen Psaki, who served as White House Communications Director from 2015 to 2017, will now be his press secretary.

Also in the vein of diversity, four of the seven communications positions will be taken by women of color. Elizabeth E. Alexander will be the communications director for Jill Biden, the first lady. Ashley Etienne will be Vice President Kamala Harris’ communication director after being the senior adviser for the Biden-Harris campaign. Etienne also once worked as a senior advisor for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Karine Jean-Pierre will be the principal deputy press secretary, previously working as the Biden-Harris campaigns senior adviser and Kamala Harris’ chief of staff on her campaign.

Psaki, in addition to being named press secretary, is also currently heading the confirmations for the Biden transitions team.

Symone Sanders will be the senior adviser and chief spokesperson after being Harris’ senior adviser during her presidential campaign. On a very impressive note, Sanders was the youngest presidential press secretary for a campaign during Bernie Sanders 2016 presidential campaign.

Finally, Pill Tobar will serve as the deputy White House communications director. Before that Tobar worked for America’s Voice, advocating for immigrants as the organization’s deputy director.

Having an all-women communication team as a push for progression is an understatement. During a year where we have seen relentless effort to see representation, the move by the Biden administration means a lot to so many. Being able to know that the youth of today will get to see a reflection of who they could be, a vice president, part of the White House media-cabinet, is not only essential for the world, it is inspiring to many more.