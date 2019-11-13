The White House and white Nationalism: Stephen Miller's secret agenda

If the Trump Administration has challenged anything, it’s the reach of our imagination.

While policies such as those implemented at the border and in immigration agencies gave rise to speculation about a nationalist inclination in the White House, a series of emails from senior advisor Stephen Miller corroborate the suspicions.

In the preamble to the 2016 elections, Miller would have shared with the conservative Breitbart News platform in 2015 literature that framed anti-immigrant policies ranging from arrest quotas for undocumented immigrants to a migratory ban to five Muslim-majority countries.

As the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) explains, the emails were reviewed by Hatewatch - the blog that monitors and exposes the activities of the radical American right - and shows a series of white nationalist websites, a novel of "white genocide," xenophobic conspiracy theories and “eugenics-era” immigration laws praised by Adolf Hitler in "Mein Kampf."

The information was obtained through more than 900 emails that Miller sent to the publishers of Breitbart between March 4, 2015 and June 27, 2016, as a preamble to the demarcation of migration policies that could be put into action once Donald Trump arrived at the White House.

"His focus is strikingly narrow," explains the SPLC. "More than 80% of the emails Hatewatch reviewed relate or appear in threads relating to the subjects of race or immigration.”

On the immigration issue, Miller "focuses on offenses committed by nonwhites," as well as focusing on the perspective of "severely limiting or ending non-white immigration to the United States."

Once the news was published, neither Miller nor the White House have issued any comment on the matter, although White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said by email to the Washington Post that “she had not seen the report but called the SPLC ‘An utterly-discredited, long-debunked far-left smear organization.”

For her part, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) publicly requested the resignation of the adviser, echoing complaints made by her colleague, Rep. Ilhan Omar at the beginning of the year.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border (including child separation & detention camps w/ child fatalities) has been exposed as a bonafide white nationalist.



He’s still at the White House shaping US immigration policy.



Miller must resign. Now. https://t.co/hwjy1xl6D4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 12, 2019

On April 8, Omar called Miller a “white nationalist” on twitter, which caused a digital controversy in conservative circles, who cataloged Omar as “anti-Semitic” because of Miller’s Jewish origins.

Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage. https://t.co/7NyMDgojd7 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 8, 2019

Apparently, Omar was not so out of focus.

The emails were sent to the SPLC by Katie McHugh, a former writer and editor of Breitbart who “exchanged scores of messages with Miller during his time transitioning from a press aide for then U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions to a senior adviser with then-candidate Donald Trump’s presidential campaign,” explains the WaPo.

McHugh was fired from Breitbart in 2017 for anti-Muslim comments on Twitter.

You can check Miller's emails to Breitbart here.