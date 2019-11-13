Advertisement

The White House and white Nationalism: Stephen Miller's secret agenda

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: (AFP OUT) White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller (R) attends a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House October 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: (AFP OUT) White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller (R) attends a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House on October 17, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The White House and white Nationalism: Stephen Miller's secret agenda

Emails leaked from President Trump's political advisor have explained the radicalism that guides decisions in the White House.

by Yamily Habib
 11/13/2019 - 10:27
in
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: (AFP OUT) White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller (R) attends a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House October 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: (AFP OUT) White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller (R) attends a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House October 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Yamily Habib
November 13, 2019

If the Trump Administration has challenged anything, it’s the reach of our imagination.

While policies such as those implemented at the border and in immigration agencies gave rise to speculation about a nationalist inclination in the White House, a series of emails from senior advisor Stephen Miller corroborate the suspicions.

In the preamble to the 2016 elections, Miller would have shared with the conservative Breitbart News platform in 2015 literature that framed anti-immigrant policies ranging from arrest quotas for undocumented immigrants to a migratory ban to five Muslim-majority countries.

As the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) explains, the emails were reviewed by Hatewatch - the blog that monitors and exposes the activities of the radical American right - and shows a series of white nationalist websites, a novel of "white genocide," xenophobic conspiracy theories and “eugenics-era” immigration laws praised by Adolf Hitler in "Mein Kampf."

The information was obtained through more than 900 emails that Miller sent to the publishers of Breitbart between March 4, 2015 and June 27, 2016, as a preamble to the demarcation of migration policies that could be put into action once Donald Trump arrived at the White House.

"His focus is strikingly narrow," explains the SPLC. "More than 80% of the emails Hatewatch reviewed relate or appear in threads relating to the subjects of race or immigration.”

On the immigration issue, Miller "focuses on offenses committed by nonwhites," as well as focusing on the perspective of "severely limiting or ending non-white immigration to the United States."

Once the news was published, neither Miller nor the White House have issued any comment on the matter, although White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said by email to the Washington Post that “she had not seen the report but called the SPLC ‘An utterly-discredited, long-debunked far-left smear organization.”

For her part, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) publicly requested the resignation of the adviser, echoing complaints made by her colleague, Rep. Ilhan Omar at the beginning of the year.

On April 8, Omar called Miller a “white nationalist” on twitter, which caused a digital controversy in conservative circles, who cataloged Omar as “anti-Semitic” because of Miller’s Jewish origins.

Apparently, Omar was not so out of focus.

The emails were sent to the SPLC by Katie McHugh, a former writer and editor of Breitbart who “exchanged scores of messages with Miller during his time transitioning from a press aide for then U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions to a senior adviser with then-candidate Donald Trump’s presidential campaign,” explains the WaPo.

McHugh was fired from Breitbart in 2017 for anti-Muslim comments on Twitter.

You can check Miller's emails to Breitbart here.

 

TAGS
Stephen Miller
WHITE NATIONALISM

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 4: U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to reporters following a closed-door hearing with the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees at the U.S. Capitol on November 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Donald Trump's public impeachment begins: what you should know
Here's who AL DÍA picked as the top politicians nationally and locally for 2019. Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News.
The legislators who made a mark in 2019
Bolivia's president Evo Morales applies for asylum in Mexico by Michelle Myers
Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia's president Evo Morales
An attendee asks a question to a panel during Nov. 9's Action Summit held by Philly Counts 2020 at South Philadelphia High School. Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.
Philly Counts 2020’s Summit: Reaching Philadelphia’s undercounted communities ahead of the 2020 census