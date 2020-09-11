What is the THRIVE agenda so many Democratic Congress members are joining?

A new agenda endorsed by a number of Democratic members of Congress is set to make waves heading into November in the nation’s capital. THRIVE, as its known, stands for “Transform, Heal, and Renew by Investing in a Vibrant Economy,” and is set to address pandemic recovery, climate change, and systemic injustice.

The plan was signed by Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Elizabeth Warren among many others and also includes over 150 advocacy groups like unions and environmental groups weighing in on the agenda.

THRIVE is not official legislation and will probably not be introduced to Congress in its early stages, but it is an outline for the future of policy and is similar to the Green New Deal, which was announced to the public in early 2019.

The agenda resembles the Green New Deal, but addresses one of the newer, more important issues that is currently affecting millions: the economic devastation brought by the novel coronavirus.

THRIVE is composed of eight pillars.

The pillars are aimed at empowering workers, BIPOC, and the people who have been affected by economic strife because of the ongoing pandemic.

Pillar one is focused on “creating safe jobs with access to unions.” Pillar two focuses on “building the power of workers to fight inequality.” Pillar three focuses on “investing in Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities.”

Pillar four focuses on “strengthening and healing the nation-to-nation relationship with sovereign Native Nations.” Pillar five focuses on “combating environmental injustice and ensuring healthy lives for all.” Pillar six focuses on “Averting climate and environmental catastrophe.”

Pillar seven focuses on “ensuring fairness for workers and communities affected by economic transitions.”

Finally, Pillar eight focuses on “reinvesting in public institutions that enable workers and communities to thrive.”

“Our country is facing crises that are fatefully intertwined: tens of millions of people are unemployed, the COVID-19 pandemic rages, racial and economic injustice are rampant, and the climate crisis is accelerating,” said Representative Deb Haaland in a statement, who is one of the co-founders of the movement.

Though the plan is very promising, what is going to unfold in November is going to define if the resolution plan will go further than just a wish of the Democratic party. Nevertheless, the organizers of THRIVE say they will not back down.