What message does Biden send to the world with his cabinet nominations?

This week, while the country celebrated the many appointments the President-elect Joe Biden must make, the rest of the nations were taking notes of the different profiles, which certainly try to draw a more pluralistic map than the previous one to redirect and fit the new geopolitical measures that, in the end, always take the form of individual actions.

Biden made a quick call to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a retired veteran diplomat who has served on four continents for over thirty years, who will return to represent the country at the United Nations as an ambassador. She was then posting a message on social media with a picture of herself and John Kerry declaring herself ready to return to work. Her profile is that of a person at ease with the (colonial) impact of U.S. policy in Africa, and she had already served as a representative in sub-Saharan countries under Obama, such as Liberia, Pakistan, Kenya, Gambia, Nigeria, and Jamaica.

The President-elect continued the transition with the appointment as Secretary of State of Antony Blinken, who has a broad knowledge of diplomatic circles and is a profound pro-European who has expressed on several occasions his commitment to the transatlantic alliance and cooperation between nations, which could be good for the relationship with Europe but also with China and Iran. Jake Sullivan, young but with a broad political career, who would have been a professor at Yale Law School and advisor in the negotiations with Iran, has been appointed National Security Counselor.

It has also provoked media hype and a sense of diversity, with the appointments of Alejandro Mayorkas as director of the Department of Homeland Security and Avril Haines as director of National Intelligence, the first woman to hold that position.

Joy was building in some progressive media over the appointment of Cuban-American lawyer Mayorkas and the fact that a Latino would be left in charge of immigration policy. However, it should be remembered, especially given the experiences with previous governments, that the immigration problem is not only crossed by race or gender but, above all, is a problem of class and poverty. In other words, borders are not just a matter of nationality and have an extreme penchant for money.

Of all these appointments, counting on Senate confirmation, Joe Biden said, "Together, these public servants will restore the United States globally, its global leadership, and its moral leadership." Perhaps the appearance of multiculturalism was blurred by a message like that. Still, in any case, it seems that the rest of the countries are breathing a little easier as all these appointments fit the predictions necessary for saving agreements like the Climate Paris Agreement or the financing of the World Health Organization.