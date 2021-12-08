What has happened to the revelations of the Pandora Papers in Latam?

The Pandora Papers, the international investigation directed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, ICIJ, which exposed the companies and commercial businesses that politicians, millionaires and artists, from more than 90 countries, maintained in different tax havens such as Panama or the British Virgin Islands, seem to have no negative consequences, for the moment, for those important names in Latin America sprinkled in the extensive content of the leaked documents.

NEW: #PandoraPapers reveals the inner workings of a shadow economy that benefits the wealthy and well-connected at the expense of everyone else.



Brought to you by ICIJ and 600+ journalists, the largest collaboration in journalism history. https://t.co/qXMuUcqPc4 — ICIJ (@ICIJorg) October 3, 2021

It is important to remember that the names revealed by the investigation have been involved in the diversion of capital and the concealment of fortunes, which translates into tax evasion and millionaire resources that stop entering the coffers of the countries. Among those involved were the names of Sebastián Piñera, president of Chile, and Guillermo Lasso, his counterpart from Ecuador, whom their respective control bodies investigated seeking to find evidence to remove them from their positions.

Piñera case

The Chilean president was accused of creating two secret societies in the name of his four children when he was a presidential candidate, whose assets were declared in the British Virgin Islands. In 2010, Piñera allegedly sold his stake in the Dominga mining project to businessman Carlos Délano, in whose negotiation it was agreed that the last payment would be made when the Government did not declare the project's area of influence as a nature reserve.

Although the Supreme Court had acquitted him of these accusations after a 2017 lawsuit, after the revelations of the Pandora Papers, the Prosecutor's Office decided to reopen the investigation to review the new evidence. In this regard, Piñera referred at the time noting that, with respect to that negotiation, the price, the form of payment and the conditions were known by the courts and his innocence was determined unanimously.

Despite the new information provided, it was foreseeable that the Senate, with a pro-government majority, would support the president, for which Piñera was acquitted, will not be prosecuted and will be able to finish his term in March of next year.

Lasso case

The Assembly and the Comptroller's Office undertook the task of studying the possible crimes that Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso could have incurred, apparently having breached the law that prohibits officials from having assets in tax havens, according to the information found in the ICIJ investigation, which revealed its participation in at least 14 opaque financial companies in Panama and the United States.

As with Piñera in Chile, the body that investigates public officials in Ecuador decided that there is no evidence to show that Lasso breached the country's tax law. Likewise, the legislative assembly buried the case when it did not reach enough votes to approve the report that called for his removal, also thanks to a pro-government majority in the room.

Although the control entities have invited Lasso to extend his testimony on these events, for now the only file that remains open against him is the one that remains in the Prosecutor's Office, after a complaint by the former presidential candidate Yaku Pérez after the revelation of the Pandora Papers.