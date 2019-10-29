What does the House of Representatives vote on impeachment mean?

If you have been following closely the impeachment process against President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives and you feel confused, don’t worry; you are not alone.

Keeping track of this convoluted chapter of American politics is not a simple thing.

Since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of investigations into Trump's alleged abuse of power, the Capitol has become a battleground between Democrats and the White House.

The phone call between U.S. President and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put on the table the Trump Administration's strategy to withhold military funds granted by Congress in exchange for information that would favor Trump's re-election campaign in 2020.

This was denounced by a whistleblower within the White House and confirmed by the transcript published by the government.

However, the highest judicial body of the government, the Department of Justice, refused to conduct an investigation in this regard, which forced the House of Representatives committees to conduct their own investigation.

In addition, an independent investigation carried out by the Manhattan attorney's office found alleged links between President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Ukrainian factions in favor of Moscow in a pro-Republican ploy within the country.

For its part, the Trump administration issued a statement explaining its determination to prohibit any government official from testifying before the House committees, arguing a "witch hunt" and an "illegal investigation."

The obstructionism reached the political ranks when a handful of Republican representatives entered without authorization last week the rooms where the House Committees held witness hearings in the investigation.

In response to strong Republican and government criticism, Democrats have announced a public vote to formalize the procedure and move on to the next stage of impeachment, according to the Washington Post.

Stating the measure "would ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward," Democrats hope to shed light on the opinion of members of Congress regarding the procedure.

According to Politico, the resolution that will be introduced on Tuesday “will grant investigators the authority to sidestep traditional time limits on questioning witnesses in public hearings and spell out specifics of the due process Democrats intend to provide Trump and his legal team once the probe moves into the public domain.”

Even if this resolution manages to put a stop to the speculations of high-ranking Republicans in Congress, the government propaganda machinery has not taken long to turn the discourse against Democrats.

"Speaker Pelosi is finally admitting what the rest of America already knew– that Democrats were conducting an unauthorized impeachment proceeding," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

For his part, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, wrote on Twitter: "Today’s backtracking is an admission that this process has been botched from the start."

We will not legitimize the Schiff/Pelosi sham impeachment. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 28, 2019

However, this has been the only defense bastion for Republicans in the face of the serious situation facing President Trump. So far, any criticism has fallen short of the weight of the evidence that has come to light in the investigation.