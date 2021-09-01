Were they abandoned? Controversy sparks over service dogs left in Afghanistan

After a photo of forgotten cages of service dogs at Kabul airport was released, people said the animals were from the U.S. Armed Forces who evacuated the country the day before. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated that "the U.S. Armed Forces did not leave any dogs in crates at Hamid Karzai International Airport, including the reported military working dogs."

"The photos circulating online were of animals in the care of Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not dogs in our care," Kirby added.

The viral image was tweeted, among others, by Arturo Perez Reverte, renowned Spanish writer, journalist and war correspondent, who reported that U.S. military soldiers had left service dogs inside cages at the airport in Afghanistan's capital.

"This is the payment for loyalty," Perez said, referring to the photograph of the animals. "The Americans left their service dogs caged and abandoned at the Kabul airport, where they went mad with hunger and thirst."

About 15 large pet cages can be seen in the photograph, surrounded by broken and empty water bottles, as well as a destroyed helicopter in the background.

"Damn Joe Biden, his generals, the Taliban, the human being and the mother who gave birth to us," criticized the Spanish writer.

On the other hand, the rescue home Kabul Small Animal Rescue (KSAR) said the case of these animals forgotten in Afghanistan was due to the policies of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recently announced "suspending the transport of dogs from Afghanistan and more than 100 other countries to the United States."